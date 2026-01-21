 Skip navigation
Report: If Davis Webb becomes a head coach, Kliff Kingsbury could be his OC

  
Published January 21, 2026 10:24 AM

Broncos offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb is not eligible to interview with teams for their head coaching vacancies this week, as he’s preparing for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

But if Webb does end up landing one of the open jobs, there is one veteran coach who may wind up as one of his top assistants.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Kliff Kingsbury is a candidate to join Webb as his offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury, who most recently served as Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2024-2025, was Webb’s head coach at Texas Tech from 2013-2015 before Webb transferred to Cal for the 2016 season.

Kingsbury would also bring NFL head coaching experience to any staff, having accumulated a 28-37-1 record as Cardinals head coach from 2019-2022.

Webb, 30, was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft. He started his coaching career as Denver’s QBs coach under Sean Payton in 2023 after ending his time as a player with the Giants in 2022.