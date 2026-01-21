Patriots have an NFL-record 11 Super Bowl appearances, Broncos are tied for second with 8

The AFC Championship Game will give the Patriots a chance to extend their NFL record for the most Super Bowl appearances by any franchise. And give the Broncos to put themselves all alone in second place behind the Patriots.

The Patriots have been to 11 Super Bowls, the most of any franchise. The Broncos have been to eight Super Bowls, tied for second most with the Steelers, Cowboys and 49ers.

A Patriots win on Sunday would represent an extraordinarily fast rebuilding effort for a franchise that was on top of the NFL for two decades, then rapidly sunk to the bottom. Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye have brought the Patriots near the top again far faster than anyone could have expected.

A Broncos win on Sunday would also be an extraordinarily fast rebuilding effort, given the kind of shape the franchise was in after a massive investment of draft picks and salary cap space in Russell Wilson did not pan out. Sean Payton and Bo Nix have the Broncos near the top again, although if the Broncos are going to get back to the Super Bowl this year, they’ll have to do it without Nix.

In a league that’s built for parity, some franchises keep finding ways to win. And two of those franchises will meet in the AFC Championship Game.