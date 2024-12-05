A win on Sunday night would give the Chiefs their ninth consecutive AFC West title

The Chiefs’ dominance over the AFC West is reaching historic proportions.

If they beat the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs will clinch the AFC West for the ninth consecutive season.

The Chiefs have the second-most consecutive division titles of any team in NFL history. Only the Patriots, who won the AFC East for 11 straight seasons from 2009 through 2019, have a longer streak. The next-longest streak belongs to the Rams (seven seasons from 1973 to 1979), Steelers (six seasons from 1974 to 1979) and Vikings (six seasons from 1973 to 1978).

With Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, the Chargers appear to be building a team that can challenge the Chiefs. Ditto the Broncos with Bo Nix and Sean Payton. But as long as the Chiefs have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, it’s going to be tough for anyone in the division to top them. No one has done it yet.