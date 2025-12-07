How to watch Reality Hot Seat altcast for Texans vs Chiefs on SNF: Streaming info, time, hosts and more

This Sunday night brings a one-of-a-kind viewing experience to Sunday Night Football made especially for the reality TV enthusiast. To accompany the traditional broadcast of the Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night matchup, Peacock, NBC Sports, and the NFL will team up for Reality Hot Seat , a first-of-its-kind altcast spotlighting the storylines, rivalries and larger-than-life personalities, all with some of the biggest reality TV stars at the helm.

In addition to the in-studio hosts (more info below), the show will feature a smorgasbord of reality TV superstars from franchises ranging from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to Summer House.

For full information on how to watch Sunday’s broadcast, including hosts, start time, and streaming options, keep reading below.

Who is Hosting Reality TV Hot Seat on Peacock?

There will be four hosts for Sunday’s altcast, all stars from the reality TV universe:



“Boston Rob” Mariano ( Survivor, The Traitors )

( ) Heather Gay ( The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay )

( ) TV and podcast host Justin Sylvester

Kate Chastain (Below Deck, The Traitors).

Sunday’s show will also feature reality TV personalities in traditional Sunday Night Football broadcast roles like sideline correspondent and halftime entertainment.

Reality Hot Seat just got hotter 🔥#RealityHotSeat streams LIVE on Peacock during Sunday Night Football’s Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/br60pyfP17 — Peacock (@peacock) December 5, 2025

How to Watch Reality TV Hot Seat for Texans vs Chiefs Sunday Night Football game

Date: Sunday, December 7th

Start Time: 8pm ET

Streaming: Peacock

How to Watch SNF on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.