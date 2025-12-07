 Skip navigation
How to watch Reality Hot Seat altcast for Texans vs Chiefs on SNF: Streaming info, time, hosts and more

  
Published December 6, 2025 10:54 PM
Texans-Chiefs will have a playoff-like atmosphere
December 4, 2025 02:56 PM
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy, and Rodney Harrison discuss how the cold weather in Kansas City will impact the Houston Texans and why this matchup is important for the Chiefs to keep their "era" alive.

This Sunday night brings a one-of-a-kind viewing experience to Sunday Night Football  made especially for the reality TV enthusiast. To accompany the traditional broadcast of the Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night matchup, Peacock, NBC Sports, and the NFL will team up for Reality Hot Seat , a first-of-its-kind altcast spotlighting the storylines, rivalries and larger-than-life personalities, all with some of the biggest reality TV stars at the helm.

In addition to the in-studio hosts (more info below), the show will feature a smorgasbord of reality TV superstars from franchises ranging from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to Summer House.

For full information on how to watch Sunday’s broadcast, including hosts, start time, and streaming options, keep reading below.

Who is Hosting Reality TV Hot Seat on Peacock?

There will be four hosts for Sunday’s altcast, all stars from the reality TV universe:

  • “Boston Rob” Mariano (Survivor, The Traitors)
  • Heather Gay (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay)
  • TV and podcast host Justin Sylvester
  • Kate Chastain (Below Deck, The Traitors).

Sunday’s show will also feature reality TV personalities in traditional Sunday Night Football broadcast roles like sideline correspondent and halftime entertainment.

How to Watch Reality TV Hot Seat for Texans vs Chiefs Sunday Night Football game

  • Date: Sunday, December 7th
  • Start Time: 8pm ET
  • Streaming: Peacock and NFL+

How to Watch SNF on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.