What NFL game is on today: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info for 2024 NFL kickoff game

It seems like just yesterday the confetti was falling over Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers and became the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003-04 seasons. But after an exciting draft and eventful offseason, the NFL is officially back in regular season action tonight with the season kickoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the Chiefs, it’s the first game in a bid to make history: Kansas City has a shot to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, an outcome that’s certainly not out of the question for Patrick Mahomes and company. For Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, it’s a chance for vengeance after their loss to KC in last season’s AFC Championship, and the start of a campaign to finally make it back to the Super Bowl.

Across the league, the kickoff game is the start of a packed weekend featuring the league’s first-ever game in South America, with the Packers taking on the the Eagles at Brazil’s Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. That game streams exclusively on Peacock and is the NFL’s first opening week game on a Friday since 1970 (when the Los Angeles Rams took on the St. Louis Cardinals in the first regular season NFL game following the AFL-NFL merger).

And then it’s the first Sunday of a new NFL season, with a marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions wrapping up the night on Sunday Night Football. But it all gets started today with the kickoff game between the Ravens and the Chiefs on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL game is on today?

Thursday, September 5th (all times Eastern)

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs — 2024 NFL Kickoff Game

How to Watch Ravens vs Chiefs Kickoff Game

When: Today, Thursday September 5

Today, Thursday September 5 Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What NFL Games are on this weekend?

Friday, September 6th

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles (Brazil Game) — 8:15pm on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, September 8th

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons — 1pm on FOX

Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills — 1pm on CBS

Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears — 1pm on FOX

New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals — 1pm on CBS

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts — 1pm on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins — 1pm on CBS

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints — 1pm on FOX

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants — 1pm on FOX

Oakland Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers — 4:05pm on CBS

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks — 4:05pm on CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns — 4:25pm on FOX

Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4:25pm on FOX

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions — 8:20pm on NBC, Peacock and Universo