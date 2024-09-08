 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson crash.jpg
Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe walk away after vicious crash at Atlanta
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Texas at Michigan
SEC grabs six of the first seven spots in the AP Top 25 as Notre Dame tumbles to No. 18
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Victor Robles hot again, Jordan Walker gets another chance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_omegaeuropeanmasters_240908.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_240908.jpg
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
nbc_golf_wallacewins_240908.jpg
Wallace in tears after winning European Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

NFL Week 1 LIVE updates: Latest game scores, and news, best bets, fantasy football, analysis how to watch and more

The wait is over, the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season has arrived. Everything you need to know for NFL Week 1 Sunday action.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE
September 6, 2024 07:26 PM
Mike Florio breaks down the latest with Tee Higgins who is doubtful with a hamstring injury, and Ja'Marr Chase, who could sit if his contract situation isn't sorted out.

The wait is over and finally the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season has arrived. Follow NBC Sports for the latest updates and biggest storylines from NFL Week 1 Sunday action.

Full NFL Week 1 Sunday Schedule (all times ET)

1 PM

  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcon
  • Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
  • Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
  • New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
  • Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
  • Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

4:05 PM

  • Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 PM

  • Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
  • Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:20 PM

  • Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
Updates
Josh Allen UNDERSTOOD the assignment for his fantasy owners

FOUR total touchdowns for Josh Allen today. Hopefully you DIDN’T have to face him in Fantasy Football...
Send in your SNF Hot Takes!

What a WILD Week 1 so far. Let your voice be heard!
Caleb Williams becomes first #1 overall pick to win in his NFL debut since 2002

Bears QB Caleb Williams becomes the first No. 1 overall pick to win in his NFL debut since 2002 (David Carr, Houston Texans).

Trailing 17-3 at the half, Williams and Chicago scored 21 unanswered in the second half to seal the 24-17 victory.

A NEW ERA IN CHI TOWN.
Rough day for those who picked the Bengals in their “Survivor Pool”

FINAL: Patriots 16, Bengals 10
The Jerod Mayo Era in New England begins with a VICTORY

Jerod Mayo’s New England Patriots seal the first upset of the 2024 NFL season, knocking off Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on Opening Sunday.

Mayo took over after legendary Pats head coach Bill Belichick and the organization parted ways in the offseason. Belichick was the Patriots head coach for 24 seasons, winning six Super Bowl titles.
Chicago Bears D/ST fantasy owners REJOICE!

Bears defense/ special teams stats today:

  • 3 sacks
  • 1 INT
  • 1 fumble recovery
  • 2 defensive TDs
  • 1 blocked kick
  • 5 three-and-outs
Not the Week 1 Giants fans were hoping for versus the Vikings

Andrew Van Ginkel’s pick six gives the Minnesota Vikings a 28-6 lead on the road versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

In his first game back after suffering a torn ACL last season, Giants QB Daniel Jones has had a rough outing, throwing two interceptions (including this pick-six) and no touchdown passes.

Big Blue is looking to rebound from a 6-11 campaign in 2023.
Josh Allen using his LEGS, scores second rushing TD of the day

What CAN’T Josh Allen do? His second rushing touchdown of the game gives the Bills a 31-20 lead over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The stat line for Allen:

Passing: 16/20, 214 passing yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 6 rushes, 32 yards, 2 TDs

That’s Buffalo’s QB1 right there.
TOUCHDOWN Tyreek Hill!

QB Tua Tagovoiloa finds WR Tyreek Hill for an 80-yard touchdown reception. WOW. Are you NOT entertained?
Simone Biles reaction to husband Jonathan Owens scoring a TD on blocked punt

Simone is LOCKED IN on her husband Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears, taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

The touchdown cuts Tennessee’s lead to 17-10.
Alvin Kamara finds the end zone on 1-yard rushing TD
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

The Saints are ROLLING over the Panthers 37-3 in the third quarter. A strong Week 1 so far for Kamara:

14 carries, 82 yards and the TD.
Bears Trail Titans 17-3 at Halftime
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

It’s been a slow start for the Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in his NFL debut. The Bears are down 17-3 to the Titans at halftime in Caleb Williams’ debut. Williams is 8-for-14 for 53 yards with no touchdowns so far.

For the Titans, Will Levis is 9-for-15 with 67 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard has 64 rushing yards and a 26-yard touchdown run.

Derek Carr Dominates First Half as Saints Lead 30-3
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

Derek Carr is off to a scorching start in Week 1, leading the Saints to a dominant 30-3 halftime lead. Carr has been near-perfect, going 12-for-16 for 121 yards and throwing three touchdowns in the first half. The Saints are firmly in control, and Carr is putting on a clinic in his debut performance of the season.

Keep an eye on this game as the Saints continue to roll!
Patriots Lead Bengals 10-0, 2nd Half Underway
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

An interesting Week 1 development, the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the most bet-on teams today, find themselves trailing 10-0 at halftime against the New England Patriots. Despite entering the game as heavy favorites, the Bengals have been unable to get on the board, while the Patriots—widely viewed as one of the least talented teams in the NFL—have taken advantage of their opportunities.

With the second half now underway, Cincinnati will need to mount a comeback to avoid a major upset. Stay tuned to see if Joe Burrow and the Bengals can turn things around!
Sam Darnold Off to a Perfect Start for Vikings
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

If you had Justin Jefferson (+120) for an anytime touchdown, it’s time to celebrate! Sam Darnold is 10-for-10 passing with 136 yards and hit Jefferson for a 44-yard beauty followed by a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. The Vikings’ 99-yard drive puts them up 14-3 over the Giants, and it’s their first 99-yard scoring drive since 2008.

For those who took the over on Jefferson or Darnold props, this hot start could mean a big day! Keep an eye on the action as the Vikings are rolling early in New York.
Welcome back Anthony Richardson, what a way to start his return!
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

The Colts QB made a statement in his return with an absolute bomb—a 60-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce. Richardson, the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is in his first game back after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery back in October 2023 showing off that arm strength with a perfect throw downfield. Colts fans have to be thrilled with Richardson’s start today!
We’re live with NFL Sunday Week 1 action!
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

The 1 p.m. ET games have kicked off, and we’re in for an action-packed Sunday! Keep an eye on these early matchups as teams fight to get on the board first. Stay tuned for updates throughout the day as we track all the big moments from today’s full slate of games!
Kendrick Lamar to Perform Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar is officially headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The performance will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, and will air on FOX.

Lamar shared the exciting news on Sunday morning via social media, building anticipation for what is sure to be an electrifying performance at one of the biggest events in sports.
5 Most Bet Games at DraftKings for Week 1
By
NBC Sports Staff
  
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins
  2. Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills
  3. Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
  4. New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals
  5. Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

These matchups are drawing the most attention from bettors as the NFL season kicks off!

Not shocking that the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the most bet on team this afternoon in the NFL. They are hosting the New England Patriots who many believe is the least talented team in the NFL.
Jalen Ramsey Active for Dolphins Despite Hamstring Injury
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will play in today’s game against the Jaguars, despite dealing with a hamstring injury that limited him in practice this week. After being listed as questionable, Ramsey has been cleared and is officially active for Miami’s home opener.

Ramsey recently agreed to a three-year contract extension, but it’s unclear how much he’ll play today. The Dolphins may manage his workload, especially with a quick turnaround for Thursday night’s matchup against the Bills.

Miami’s inactives for the game include:

  • Running back Jaylen Wright
  • Cornerback Ethan Bonner
  • Linebackers Channing Tindall and Mo Kamara
  • Offensive lineman Andrew Meyer
  • Wide receiver Malik Washington
Ja’Marr Chase Active for Bengals Despite Contract Uncertainty
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will play in today’s season opener against the Patriots after much speculation throughout the week. Chase had been contemplating sitting out due to the lack of a contract extension, but after warming up on the field in New England this morning, he is officially active.

With Tee Higgins out, Chase’s presence is crucial as the Bengals aim to start the season strong. While his role has been uncertain due to contract disputes since training camp, all signs point to Chase being a key player in today’s game.

Betting Implications:
Ja’Marr Chase (+600) to score the 1st TD in the Bengals’ game vs. New England. 33% of all bets in that market are on Chase to basically walk into the stadium after basically holding out al of training camp and reach paydirt.
Dak Prescott, Cowboys Agree to Record-Breaking Extension Just Before Season Opener
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

In a deal finalized just before the Cowboys’ season opener, Dallas and quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension, including $231 million guaranteed. According to multiple reports, the deal will make Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Negotiations between Prescott and the Cowboys had been ongoing throughout the offseason, with questions swirling around Prescott’s long-term future in Dallas. The two sides managed to reach an agreement just 90 minutes before the start of the regular season.

Prescott, who was entering the final year of his previous contract, now has his future secured in Dallas for the foreseeable future. The deal not only resolves any doubt about his status but also sets a new benchmark for NFL contracts.
Russell Wilson (calf) inactive, Justin Fields will start for Steelers vs. Falcons

Russell Wilson will not suit up for the Steelers today due to a calf injury. Initially declared the starter for Pittsburgh, Wilson’s calf tightness will keep him off the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta.

This opens the door for Justin Fields, who will get the nod as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Kyle Allen will back him up, but all eyes will be on Fields as he looks to capitalize on this opportunity.

The big question now is whether Fields can play well enough to challenge Wilson for the starting job moving forward. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been clear that Wilson is the team’s QB1 when healthy, but a strong performance from Fields today could complicate that decision and leave Tomlin with a tough choice on his hands once Wilson is ready to return.

Wilson’s calf injury, described as “tightness,” was initially seen as minor, but with him being inactive today, there may be more concern than initially reported.
Tyreek Hill detained by police for driving violation on way to game, will play today
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled over for speeding, detained and handcuffed by police while driving to today’s game.

Hill was released and will still play today.
Fantasy: Bills RB James Cook could capitalize on Cardinals’ shaky run defense
By
D.J. Short
  

Denny Carter highlighted the Bills in his “Funnel Defense Report” for this week and sees RB James Cook set up for a big day against a Cardinals’ run defense which was a major weakness in 2023.

“Buffalo’s offense under OC Joe Brady, as I wrote a couple months ago, was decidedly run first in nature. In Week 1, the Bills go up against last year’s most extreme run funnel defense. Arizona opponents had a 52 percent neutral pass rate in 2023, the league’s lowest. Relatedly, Pro Football Focus graded the Cards’ rush defense as the NFL’s worst.

James Cook is the obvious beneficiary here. Only 10 running backs had more carries than Cook over the final seven weeks of the 2023 season with Brady calling plays for the Bills. Buffalo is a 6.5 point favorite with the week’s second highest implied total (27). Cook could see a surprising amount of opening day work.”

Read the rest of Denny Carter’s “Funnel Defense Report”.
Fantasy: No. 1 overall Caleb Williams set to dominate in Week 1 vs. Titans?
By
D.J. Short
  

In his weekly “Start Sit Decisions” column, Kyle Dvorchak sees Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams getting off to a monster start against the Titans.

“For Caleb Williams, this is as good of a situation as a No. 1 overall pick has ever seen. DJ Moore and Keenan Allen both finished in the top 15 in yards per route run last year. Allen led the NFL in ESPN’s Open Score and Moore ranked second in Catch Score. They have an elite duo of veterans plus Rome Odunze, the ninth pick in the draft. On top of the elite cast of weapons, Pro Football Focus ranks the Bears’ offensive line 11th in the league heading into the season. Williams will surprise the rookie quarterback doubters, starting with a demolition of the Titans.”

Read the rest of Dvorchak’s “Start Sit Decisions” column.
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL Picks: Florio vs Simms:
By
NBC Sports Staff
  

Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their full predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season. Below are some of the games they’re locked in on. Who are you rolling with?

Titans at Bears (-4)
Florio: Bears, 23-20.
Simms: Bears, 24-17

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5)
Florio: Dolphins, 34-27
Simms: Jaguars, 34-30

Raiders at Chargers (-3)
Florio: Chargers, 24-20
Simms: Chargers, 19-17
Loaded 2024 NFL rookie class makes their debuts
By
NBC Sports Staff
  
  • Bears’ Caleb Williams (first overall pick) taking on Will Levis and the Titans
  • Commanders’ Jayden Daniels (reigning Heisman Trophy winner) traveling to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the Bucs
  • Broncos’ Bo Nix making his NFL debut vs. the Seattle Seahawks
  • The 2024 NFL Draft also had seven wide receivers drafted in the first round, which tied the record for the most ever (2004):
    • Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. (at BUF), Giants’ Malik Nabers (vs. MIN), Bears’ Rome Odunze (vs. TEN), Jags’ Brian Thomas Jr. (vs. MIA), Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy (faced BAL), 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall (vs. Jets; on IR), Panthers’ Xavier Legette (at NO)
Mentions
NFL