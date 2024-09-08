NFL Week 1 LIVE updates: Latest game scores, and news, best bets, fantasy football, analysis how to watch and more
The wait is over and finally the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season has arrived. Follow NBC Sports for the latest updates and biggest storylines from NFL Week 1 Sunday action.
Full NFL Week 1 Sunday Schedule (all times ET)
1 PM
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcon
- Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
- New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
- Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
4:05 PM
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
- Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
4:25 PM
- Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:20 PM
- Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
FOUR total touchdowns for Josh Allen today. Hopefully you DIDN’T have to face him in Fantasy Football...
Josh Allen came in to Week 1 ready to WORK for fantasy managers.
What a WILD Week 1 so far. Let your voice be heard!
A LOT to talk about from week one.
Bears QB Caleb Williams becomes the first No. 1 overall pick to win in his NFL debut since 2002 (David Carr, Houston Texans).
Trailing 17-3 at the half, Williams and Chicago scored 21 unanswered in the second half to seal the 24-17 victory.
A NEW ERA IN CHI TOWN.
A NEW ERA IN CHI TOWN.

FINAL: DA BEARS WIN. #TENvsCHI
FINAL: Patriots 16, Bengals 10
Bengals by far the most popular "Survivor pool" pick.... Brutal performance but Cincy ALWAYS starts slow.
Jerod Mayo’s New England Patriots seal the first upset of the 2024 NFL season, knocking off Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on Opening Sunday.
Mayo took over after legendary Pats head coach Bill Belichick and the organization parted ways in the offseason. Belichick was the Patriots head coach for 24 seasons, winning six Super Bowl titles.
Bears defense/ special teams stats today:
- 3 sacks
- 1 INT
- 1 fumble recovery
- 2 defensive TDs
- 1 blocked kick
- 5 three-and-outs
Who started #DaBears D/ST in fantasy?
Andrew Van Ginkel’s pick six gives the Minnesota Vikings a 28-6 lead on the road versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
In his first game back after suffering a torn ACL last season, Giants QB Daniel Jones has had a rough outing, throwing two interceptions (including this pick-six) and no touchdown passes.
Big Blue is looking to rebound from a 6-11 campaign in 2023.
The Vikings couldn't believe Andrew Van Ginkel's pick six!
What CAN’T Josh Allen do? His second rushing touchdown of the game gives the Bills a 31-20 lead over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
The stat line for Allen:
Passing: 16/20, 214 passing yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 6 rushes, 32 yards, 2 TDs
That’s Buffalo’s QB1 right there.
JOSH ALLEN SECOND RUSHING TD OF THE DAY ‼️

QB1 doing QB1 things

QB Tua Tagovoiloa finds WR Tyreek Hill for an 80-yard touchdown reception. WOW. Are you NOT entertained?
TYREEK HILL 80 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!!
Simone is LOCKED IN on her husband Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears, taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.
The touchdown cuts Tennessee’s lead to 17-10.
I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK
The Saints are ROLLING over the Panthers 37-3 in the third quarter. A strong Week 1 so far for Kamara:
14 carries, 82 yards and the TD.
Kamara finds the end zone to add another @saints TD.
📺: #CARvsNO on FOX
It’s been a slow start for the Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in his NFL debut. The Bears are down 17-3 to the Titans at halftime in Caleb Williams’ debut. Williams is 8-for-14 for 53 yards with no touchdowns so far.
For the Titans, Will Levis is 9-for-15 with 67 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard has 64 rushing yards and a 26-yard touchdown run.
Derek Carr is off to a scorching start in Week 1, leading the Saints to a dominant 30-3 halftime lead. Carr has been near-perfect, going 12-for-16 for 121 yards and throwing three touchdowns in the first half. The Saints are firmly in control, and Carr is putting on a clinic in his debut performance of the season.
Derek Carr at half:

12/16
121 yards
3 TDs

@Saints lead 30-3
12/16
121 yards
Keep an eye on this game as the Saints continue to roll!
An interesting Week 1 development, the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the most bet-on teams today, find themselves trailing 10-0 at halftime against the New England Patriots. Despite entering the game as heavy favorites, the Bengals have been unable to get on the board, while the Patriots—widely viewed as one of the least talented teams in the NFL—have taken advantage of their opportunities.
With the second half now underway, Cincinnati will need to mount a comeback to avoid a major upset. Stay tuned to see if Joe Burrow and the Bengals can turn things around!
If you had Justin Jefferson (+120) for an anytime touchdown, it’s time to celebrate! Sam Darnold is 10-for-10 passing with 136 yards and hit Jefferson for a 44-yard beauty followed by a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. The Vikings’ 99-yard drive puts them up 14-3 over the Giants, and it’s their first 99-yard scoring drive since 2008.
Justin Jefferson (+120) anytime TD bettors STAND UP!

(Odds via @DKSportsbook)
For those who took the over on Jefferson or Darnold props, this hot start could mean a big day! Keep an eye on the action as the Vikings are rolling early in New York.
Sam Darnold off to a perfect start for the Vikings! #Skol
The Colts QB made a statement in his return with an absolute bomb—a 60-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce. Richardson, the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is in his first game back after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery back in October 2023 showing off that arm strength with a perfect throw downfield. Colts fans have to be thrilled with Richardson’s start today!
ANTHONY RICHARDSON 60-YARD DIME TO ALEC PIERCE.
📺: #HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/p0xddm5Kl1
The 1 p.m. ET games have kicked off, and we’re in for an action-packed Sunday! Keep an eye on these early matchups as teams fight to get on the board first. Stay tuned for updates throughout the day as we track all the big moments from today’s full slate of games!
Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar is officially headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The performance will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, and will air on FOX.
.@kendricklamar. #AppleMusicHalftime. NOLA. 2.9.2025. #SBLIX
Lamar shared the exciting news on Sunday morning via social media, building anticipation for what is sure to be an electrifying performance at one of the biggest events in sports.
Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans.
Not shocking that the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the most bet on team this afternoon in the NFL. They are hosting the New England Patriots who many believe is the least talented team in the NFL.
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will play in today’s game against the Jaguars, despite dealing with a hamstring injury that limited him in practice this week. After being listed as questionable, Ramsey has been cleared and is officially active for Miami’s home opener.
Ramsey recently agreed to a three-year contract extension, but it’s unclear how much he’ll play today. The Dolphins may manage his workload, especially with a quick turnaround for Thursday night’s matchup against the Bills.
Miami’s inactives for the game include:
- Running back Jaylen Wright
- Cornerback Ethan Bonner
- Linebackers Channing Tindall and Mo Kamara
- Offensive lineman Andrew Meyer
- Wide receiver Malik Washington
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will play in today’s season opener against the Patriots after much speculation throughout the week. Chase had been contemplating sitting out due to the lack of a contract extension, but after warming up on the field in New England this morning, he is officially active.
With Tee Higgins out, Chase’s presence is crucial as the Bengals aim to start the season strong. While his role has been uncertain due to contract disputes since training camp, all signs point to Chase being a key player in today’s game.
Betting Implications:
Ja’Marr Chase (+600) to score the 1st TD in the Bengals’ game vs. New England. 33% of all bets in that market are on Chase to basically walk into the stadium after basically holding out al of training camp and reach paydirt.
In a deal finalized just before the Cowboys’ season opener, Dallas and quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension, including $231 million guaranteed. According to multiple reports, the deal will make Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Negotiations between Prescott and the Cowboys had been ongoing throughout the offseason, with questions swirling around Prescott’s long-term future in Dallas. The two sides managed to reach an agreement just 90 minutes before the start of the regular season.
Prescott, who was entering the final year of his previous contract, now has his future secured in Dallas for the foreseeable future. The deal not only resolves any doubt about his status but also sets a new benchmark for NFL contracts.
Russell Wilson will not suit up for the Steelers today due to a calf injury. Initially declared the starter for Pittsburgh, Wilson’s calf tightness will keep him off the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta.
This opens the door for Justin Fields, who will get the nod as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Kyle Allen will back him up, but all eyes will be on Fields as he looks to capitalize on this opportunity.
The big question now is whether Fields can play well enough to challenge Wilson for the starting job moving forward. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been clear that Wilson is the team’s QB1 when healthy, but a strong performance from Fields today could complicate that decision and leave Tomlin with a tough choice on his hands once Wilson is ready to return.
Wilson’s calf injury, described as “tightness,” was initially seen as minor, but with him being inactive today, there may be more concern than initially reported.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled over for speeding, detained and handcuffed by police while driving to today’s game.
Hill was released and will still play today.
Tyreek Hill detained by police for driving violation on way to game, will play today.
Denny Carter highlighted the Bills in his “Funnel Defense Report” for this week and sees RB James Cook set up for a big day against a Cardinals’ run defense which was a major weakness in 2023.
“Buffalo’s offense under OC Joe Brady, as I wrote a couple months ago, was decidedly run first in nature. In Week 1, the Bills go up against last year’s most extreme run funnel defense. Arizona opponents had a 52 percent neutral pass rate in 2023, the league’s lowest. Relatedly, Pro Football Focus graded the Cards’ rush defense as the NFL’s worst.
James Cook is the obvious beneficiary here. Only 10 running backs had more carries than Cook over the final seven weeks of the 2023 season with Brady calling plays for the Bills. Buffalo is a 6.5 point favorite with the week’s second highest implied total (27). Cook could see a surprising amount of opening day work.”
Read the rest of Denny Carter’s “Funnel Defense Report”.
In his weekly “Start Sit Decisions” column, Kyle Dvorchak sees Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams getting off to a monster start against the Titans.
“For Caleb Williams, this is as good of a situation as a No. 1 overall pick has ever seen. DJ Moore and Keenan Allen both finished in the top 15 in yards per route run last year. Allen led the NFL in ESPN’s Open Score and Moore ranked second in Catch Score. They have an elite duo of veterans plus Rome Odunze, the ninth pick in the draft. On top of the elite cast of weapons, Pro Football Focus ranks the Bears’ offensive line 11th in the league heading into the season. Williams will surprise the rookie quarterback doubters, starting with a demolition of the Titans.”
Read the rest of Dvorchak’s “Start Sit Decisions” column.
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their full predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season. Below are some of the games they’re locked in on. Who are you rolling with?
Titans at Bears (-4)
Florio: Bears, 23-20.
Simms: Bears, 24-17
Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5)
Florio: Dolphins, 34-27
Simms: Jaguars, 34-30
Raiders at Chargers (-3)
Florio: Chargers, 24-20
Simms: Chargers, 19-17
- Bears’ Caleb Williams (first overall pick) taking on Will Levis and the Titans
- Commanders’ Jayden Daniels (reigning Heisman Trophy winner) traveling to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the Bucs
- Broncos’ Bo Nix making his NFL debut vs. the Seattle Seahawks
- The 2024 NFL Draft also had seven wide receivers drafted in the first round, which tied the record for the most ever (2004):
- Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. (at BUF), Giants’ Malik Nabers (vs. MIN), Bears’ Rome Odunze (vs. TEN), Jags’ Brian Thomas Jr. (vs. MIA), Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy (faced BAL), 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall (vs. Jets; on IR), Panthers’ Xavier Legette (at NO)