Russell Wilson inactive, Justin Fields will start for Steelers vs. Falcons

  
Published September 8, 2024 11:34 AM

Russell Wilson will not play today, and Justin Fields is the Steelers’ starting quarterback.

Wilson had been declared the starter, but he has been dealing with a calf injury that will make him inactive for today’s game. That makes Fields the starter today in Atlanta against the Falcons. Kyle Allen will be Fields’ backup.

Now the question will be whether Fields can play well enough to keep the starting job after Wilson is cleared to play. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has declared Wilson the Steelers’ starting quarterback, but if Fields has a great game and the Steelers beat the Falcons, it would be hard to justify sending Fields to the bench.

Wilson’s calf injury has been described as “tightness” and seemingly fairly minor, but if it’s serious enough to keep him out of Week One, it’s also potentially serious enough to keep him out. And Fields could potentially play well enough to keep Wilson on the sideline.