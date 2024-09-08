 Skip navigation
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree on four-year, $240M extension

  
Published September 8, 2024 11:31 AM

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys spent all offseason talking about a contract extension and they finally got a deal done about 90 minutes before the start of the regular season.

According to multiple reports, Prescott has agreed to a four-year deal with the Cowboys. The deal is worth $240 million and includes $231 million in guaranteed money.

The deal makes Prescott the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL and it answers the questions about his future in Dallas that have swirled around him and the team for the last couple of years.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also signed a new deal recently, which leaves Micah Parsons as the next man up for a new deal with the Cowboys.