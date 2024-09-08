Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree on four-year, $240M extension

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys spent all offseason talking about a contract extension and they finally got a deal done about 90 minutes before the start of the regular season.

According to multiple reports, Prescott has agreed to a four-year deal with the Cowboys. The deal is worth $240 million and includes $231 million in guaranteed money.

The deal makes Prescott the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL and it answers the questions about his future in Dallas that have swirled around him and the team for the last couple of years.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also signed a new deal recently, which leaves Micah Parsons as the next man up for a new deal with the Cowboys.