 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Ramsey officially active for Dolphins

  
Published September 8, 2024 12:13 PM

Word on Sunday morning was that Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was going to try to play through the hamstring injury that kept him out of practice two days this week and it’s now official that he’ll be in the lineup.

Ramsey was listed as questionable to play after agreeing to a three-year contract extension this week, but he is not on the team’s inactive list for their home date against the Jaguars.

It remains unclear how much of a role Ramsey will play. There was talk of him playing a limited role and the Dolphins will be back in action against the Bills on Thursday night, so the team may have to manage his reps in order to keep him healthy enough to play in Week Two as well.

Running back Jaylen Wright, cornerback Ethan Bonner, linebacker Channing Tindall, linebacker Mo Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, and wide receiver Malik Washington are inactive for Miami.