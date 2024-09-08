Jalen Ramsey officially active for Dolphins

Word on Sunday morning was that Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was going to try to play through the hamstring injury that kept him out of practice two days this week and it’s now official that he’ll be in the lineup.

Ramsey was listed as questionable to play after agreeing to a three-year contract extension this week, but he is not on the team’s inactive list for their home date against the Jaguars.

It remains unclear how much of a role Ramsey will play. There was talk of him playing a limited role and the Dolphins will be back in action against the Bills on Thursday night, so the team may have to manage his reps in order to keep him healthy enough to play in Week Two as well.

Running back Jaylen Wright, cornerback Ethan Bonner, linebacker Channing Tindall, linebacker Mo Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, and wide receiver Malik Washington are inactive for Miami.