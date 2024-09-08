Jalen Ramsey will try to play, but will be limited with hamstring injury

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is likely to play today against the Jaguars, but perhaps not as much as usual.

Ramsey will attempt to play but will not be full-go and may play a limited number of snaps, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Officially, Ramsey is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Dolphins just signed Ramsey to a three-year, $72 million contract extension, showing they still think he’s as good a cornerback as there is in the NFL. They want to have him on the field against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

But the Dolphins also want to have Ramsey healthy for the long term, and complicating matters is that they have a short turnaround before facing the Bills on Thursday night. Ramsey’s health will be a big issue to monitor for the Dolphins this week.