Report: Commanders interview Drew Terrell, several internal candidates for OC

The Commanders have gotten their search for an offensive coordinator going with an external candidate.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Washington has interviewed Cardinals receivers coach and passing game coordinator Drew Terrell for the role.

Terrell, 34, had been with Arizona since 2023. But he was previously with Washington from 2020-2022 under former head coach Ron Rivera, first as assistant receivers coach and then as receivers coach.

He also coached under Rivera with the Panthers from 2018-2019 as an offensive quality control coach.

Notably, Rapoport also reports that the Commanders have interviewed “several” internal candidates. JP Finlay of NBC 4 Washington speculates those candidates were likely assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator Brian Johnson, run game coordinator/running backs coach Anthony Lynn, and assistant QBs coach David Blough.