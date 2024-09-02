 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson: I’m not just looking at Thursday night as a revenge game

  
Published September 2, 2024 10:15 AM

The last time Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took part in a game, he walked off the field in Baltimore as the Chiefs celebrated another trip to the Super Bowl.

That trip was their fourth in the last five years, so there’s no question who the top dog in the AFC is at the moment. Jackson and the Ravens are going to have to knock the Chiefs off if they want to make it to the quarterback’s first Super Bowl, but Jackson said on Sunday that he’s not putting extra weight on Thursday night’s opener in Kansas City.

“Any game I play in, I feel like it’s a revenge game,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I’m not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we’ve beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win.”

While the playoff loss to the Chiefs adds some extra narrative juice to Thursday’s game, it is still just the first of 17 regular season games that the Ravens will need to get through in order to have any chance of reversing the bitter end to last season. Jackson’s answer shows that perspective, although it’s difficult to imagine knocking off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their building wouldn’t be a little sweeter than most regular season wins.