Cowboys, Saints start offseason work on Monday

Two more teams will start their offseason programs on Monday.

The Cowboys and Saints will get the ball rolling on the 2025 season. Five other teams with new head coaches got to work last week and the rest of the league will be able to begin their programs next week.

Monday’s work will be the first that the Cowboys have done since Brian Schottenheimer was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach and it will unfold at the same time that star defensive end Micah Parsons is working on a new contract with the team. It’s voluntary work, but the way that Parsons handles his participation will be something to watch until there’s some resolution on that front.

The Saints don’t have any major contractual impasses to sort out, but they learned late last week that Derek Carr could be out of comission due to a shoulder injury and that was not the best first step for Kellen Moore as he prepares for his first year running the show in New Orleans.