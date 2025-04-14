Bengals DE Myles Murphy: I’ve got everything it takes to dominate

When it comes to Bengals edge rushers, Trey Hendrickson’s contract impasse draws the most attention but he isn’t the only player at the position in Cincinnati.

Myles Murphy was a 2023 first-round pick and he has had a relatively quiet first two seasons in the NFL with 40 tackles and three sacks while playing a reserve role in 30 regular season games. Sam Hubbard’s retirement opened up some snaps off the edge, so the Bengals will need some new blood whether Hendrickson gets traded or not and Murphy is working to make sure he is “great at stuff that doesn’t take talent or athleticism.”

A new diet is a big part of that effort and Murphy is also working at being quicker with his hands in order to be the kind of player he believes he can be and the Bengals need him to be.

“I’m not really worried about all that, let’s be honest,” Murphy said, via the team’s website. “It’s me versus me right now. Just trying to be way better than last year, for sure. I know I’ve got everything that it takes to dominate in the league. It’s just building up the confidence to know I can make those plays that are ahead of me.”

Defensive shortcomings have been a big reason why the Bengals have missed the playoffs the last two seasons and a step forward from Murphy would go a long way toward keeping that from being the case again in 2025.