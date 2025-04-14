 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield turns 30 today

  
Published April 14, 2025 10:03 AM

The NFL’s young quarterbacks aren’t so young anymore.

Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, turns 30 today. (Happy birthday.) Others aren’t far behind.

Within the next 21 months, the top four quarterbacks in the NFL will exit their twenties. First up is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on September 17. Next will be Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on May 21 of next year.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gets there next, on December 10, 1996. Less than a month later, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson arrives in Club 30.

All five are in their prime. All five will keep achieving at a high level. Four of them are chasing their first Super Bowl win.

And while Mayfield isn’t in the same category as the other four, he’s closer than most realize. And the Buccaneers are quietly loaded for another potential division title — and maybe plenty more.