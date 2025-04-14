New Bears guard Jonah Jackson sees Chicago as a place where he can win a ring

Over the last two offseasons, guard Jonah Jackson has left the Lions for the Rams in free agency, and then been traded from the Rams to the Bears. That’s not a direction most people would see as heading toward a championship.

But Jackson, who had an injury-plagued season with the Rams and missed 13 games with injuries, sees Chicago as the perfect place for him to revitalize his career, and he thinks the Bears are building something.

“All that matters is how you bounce back,” Jackson told GoLongTD.com. “I’m excited to get back to it and string a full season together and get a damn ring.”

Jackson previously played for new Bears head coach Ben Johnson in Detroit and thinks Johnson is going to create a winning culture in which every player is focused on what’s best for the team. That’s a lot like what happened in Detroit when Jackson was a 2020 draft pick and Johnson was the offensive coordinator.

“Screw the personal accolades,” he said. “It’s to win it all. The Bears are such a historic franchise and they’ve been there before. We’re excited to be a part of a turnaround. I’ve been a part of a turnaround before and we can definitely do it again.”

Jackson thinks he can be part of the first Bears team to win a playoff game since 2010. And perhaps the first Bears team to win a ring since 1985.