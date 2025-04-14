 Skip navigation
Kyren Lacy died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during police pursuit

  
Published April 14, 2025 11:10 AM

More details have emerged regarding the weekend death of former LSU receiver and 2025 draft prospect Kyren Lacy.

Via ESPN.com, Lacy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It happened during a a police pursuit in Harris County, Texas.

Police, per the authorities, responded to a call from a female family member. She said Lacy had discharged a firearm into the ground during an argument. He fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

Police chased Lacy. The car crashed. The police learned upon approaching the vehicle that he was dead.

A grand jury was scheduled to convene on Monday to consider charges of negligent homicide and hit and run, arising from a December 2024 automobile accident in Louisiana. A 78-year-old former Marine died as a result of the crash.

Lacy’s lawyer, Matthew Ory, expressed a strong belief on Sunday that the grand jury would have declined to pursue charges. Ory also called the case a “gross miscarriage of justice.”

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide, call 988 now. Help is available to anyone who needs it.