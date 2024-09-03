 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Lions will ask Jared Goff to do more than last year because he can handle it

  
Published September 3, 2024 04:27 AM

The Lions signed Jared Goff to a lucrative contract extension this offseason, and they expect to get their money’s worth.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Goff has been even better than expected when they traded for him in 2021, but the Lions now expect him to take even another step in 2024.

“He’s been everything that we hoped he would be, and then some,” Campbell said. “He brought a stable piece for us, a steady, reliable guy behind center who is going to do what we ask him to do. We take care of him, he’ll take care of the football, he’s gonna move it, he’ll be efficient and he’ll be our captain. And that’s at the least. What we got was so much more. We got that, and these last three years he’s continued to grow and gotten better. I think he wants more, he continues to challenge himself, and the more he does that the more we load him up, the more we ask him to do, the more we put on his plate, because he wants it. Where he’s able to go our offense is able to go. We ask him to do a lot and we’re going to ask him to do a little more than he did last year, because he can handle that. He’s proven that. He’s playing at a high level.”

Goff and the Lions open the season against Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday night, and Goff will try to show that the Lions got the better quarterback when the two of them swapped teams in 2021.