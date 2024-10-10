What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 6 NFL schedule

Week 6 of the NFL schedule begins with an NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football. The San Francisco 49ers make the trip to the Pacific Northwest to take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. The winner of this game will take at least temporary posession of the top spot in the NFC West (the Arizona Cardinals face the Green Bay Packers this weekend). Entering Thursday, 3-2 Seattle has the one-game lead on 2-3 San Francisco.

The 49ers have made it to the NFC Championship game in each of the last three seasons and advanced to the Super Bowl last season, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. But without superstar running back Christian McCaffrey (who’s dealing with Achilles tendonitis), the SF offense has been missing a game-changing playmaker. Through five games, the 49ers are winless against divisional opponents (0-2) and against the NFC (0-3). They have a chance to make up major ground in the NFC West and win their sixth straight game (including playoffs) against the Seahawks on Thursday night.

The Seahawks are helmed by veteran QB Geno Smith who seems to have found his groove in his third season as the Seattle starter. Entering Week 6, Smith leads the league in passing attempts (199), completions (143), and passing yards (1,466) and is 4th in the league in completion percentage (71.9%). After starting 3-0, however, the Seahawks have lost their last two, including a 42-29 loss to the Lions Week 4 and a crushing 29-20 defeat to the Giants in Week 5 in which the Giants blocked the Seahawks’ attempted game-tying 47-yard field goal and returned it for a touchdown to seal the win.

With both teams coming off a loss and key real estate in the division on the line, it’s a major matchup to kick off a fresh weekend of football. For tune-in information for Thursday night’s game, as well as the full Week 6 schedule, see below.

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All Times Eastern

Thursday, October 10th

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks — 8:15pm ET on Amazon Prime

NFL Week 6 Schedule

Sunday, October 13th

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears — 9:30am on NFL Network (London Game)

Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens — 1:00pm on CBS

Arizona Cardinals vs Green Bay Packers — 1:00pm on FOX

Houston Texans vs New England Patriots — 1:00pm on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints — 1:00pm on FOX

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles — 1:00pm on FOX

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans — 1:00pm on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos — 4:05pm on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05pm on CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers — 4:25pm on FOX

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys — 4:25pm on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

