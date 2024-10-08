 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: Past turnarounds from bad starts don’t help us this year

  
Published October 8, 2024 06:50 AM

The 49ers fell to 2-3 after blowing a 13-point halftime lead against the Cardinals on Sunday and that’s a disappointing spot for the team to be in, but it’s not a totally unfamiliar one.

The team started 5-0 last year, but they were 3-4 last year and they were 3-5 in 2021 before advancing to the NFC Championship Game each year. That history led to a question for head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday about whether the team’s past experience will help them get things on the right track this time around.

“No, I don’t think it pertains to anything,” Shanahan said, via a transcript from the team. “I think everybody goes off their life experiences and we have some people who have been here can always resort to that and just know how things work. I’ve been through a number of them in my whole coaching career, not just here. So, you always know going through this that you can never count yourself out until you’re actually eliminated from something. I’ve seen teams start 0-4 and get there before. So, there’s lots of things that go into it. But I think every year’s different and we’ve got to write our own story this year and it has nothing to do with other years.”

Shanahan has proven to be adept at adjusting and adapting to the different circumstances of each season, so there’s reason to be confident that the 49ers can overcome their early stumbles but the coach is right that there’s no guarantee that this year’s team will wind up faring as well as past editions.