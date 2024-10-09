Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles out, Charvarius Ward questionable for Thursday night

The 49ers have released their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has been ruled out for the second straight week. He is dealing with a calf injury that will leave Fred Warner, De’Vondre Campbell, and Dee Winters as the linebacker options for the Niners.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) and kicker Jake Moody (ankle) were also ruled out and both players are expected to miss multiple games. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee) will not play.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee) and wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique) returned to practice on Tuesday and are both listed as questionable. Warner (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (ribs) are good to go after avoiding injury designations on the final report.