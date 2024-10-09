 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles out, Charvarius Ward questionable for Thursday night

  
Published October 9, 2024 04:55 PM

The 49ers have released their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has been ruled out for the second straight week. He is dealing with a calf injury that will leave Fred Warner, De’Vondre Campbell, and Dee Winters as the linebacker options for the Niners.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) and kicker Jake Moody (ankle) were also ruled out and both players are expected to miss multiple games. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee) will not play.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee) and wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique) returned to practice on Tuesday and are both listed as questionable. Warner (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (ribs) are good to go after avoiding injury designations on the final report.