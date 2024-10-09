Nick Bosa: We’re treating Thursday like a must-win game

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa knows the season won’t be over if his team loses to the Seahawks on Thursday night, but he also knows that it’s going to feel that way.

The 49ers are 2-3 after blowing a 13-point lead in last Sunday’s 24-23 loss to the Cardinals and the Seahawks are 3-2 after their own flop against the Giants. Should the 49ers win, there will be a logjam at the top of the NFC West. If they don’t they’ll be a couple of games back six weeks into the season and 0-3 in their division with a game against the Chiefs looming in Week Seven, so it’s not surprising that Bosa said on Tuesday that the team’s approach is similar to a postseason game.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Bosa said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “It’s not a must-win because technically your season’s over if it’s a must-win, but it definitely feels like it. We’re treating it that way.”

Linebacker Fred Warner agrees with Bosa about the stakes of the game, but said he’s not planning “to give some sort of grandiose speech” to the team about where they find themselves because “we probably don’t have the right guys” if that’s a button you have to press this week.