Mike Macdonald: Same message at 3-2 as at 3-0, we’re not where we want to be yet

Mike Macdonald began his time as the Seahawks head coach with three straight wins, but he’s experienced life on the other side of the scoreboard the last two weeks.

Losses to the Lions and Giants have seen the team’s defense take big steps backward and Macdonald said on Monday the team was not “good enough to win the game in all three phases” in Sunday’s 29-20 loss to the Giants. Macdonald also said that the coaching staff will remain positive about where the team is before adding that “we’re also going to tell each other the truth” and that the truth about what the team needs to do is the same as it was after their three straight wins.

“We could be 5-0 right now and I’d be telling you guys the same thing,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “Just like when we were 3-0. It’s the same message, it really is. We’re early, we’re growing, we’re not there yet, and we want to get there. We want to get there really bad, and we’re going to work really hard to make it happen.”

The Seahawks don’t have much time to dwell on the Giants loss as they’ll be back on the field against the 49ers on Thursday. The Niners have lost three of four, so both teams need a win to steady themselves after some bad results.