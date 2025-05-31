Will someone call the Dolphins after June 1 about a trade for Tyreek Hill?

When Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier was asked in April about a potential trade of receiver Tyreek Hill, Grier didn’t shoot it down.

“If someone wants to come and give me two first round picks then we’d consider it,” Grier said. “But, as of right now, it’s not something we’re considering.”

That could change in a couple of days. Given the realities of Hill’s contract (re-done in 2024), it makes sense for the Dolphins to hold Hill until June 2 or later. That’s when the cap consequences can be spread over two years.

For now, Hill has $28.296 million in unallocated bonus money that will hit the cap. A pre-June 1 trade means all of it lands in 2025. A post-June 1 trade limits the 2025 dead money to $12.728 million, with the remaining $15.568 million landing on the cap in 2026.

The same dynamic has always meant cornerback Jalen Ramsey won’t be traded until after June 1. And it means that any potential trade of Hill wouldn’t happen until after June 1, too.

It all comes down to whether a team is waiting for the calendar to migrate past May before making the call. And, more broadly, to whether another team is interested in taking on Hill’s contract, which pays out $25.85 million fully guaranteed in 2025.

While no one will offer a pair of first-round picks for Hill, Grier’s comment from mid-April operates as an invitation to make an offer. Although Grier has disputed that the Dolphins are in a rebuilding year, the sudden interest in moving Ramsey suggests they are at least refocusing.

They need players who are fully bought in. Despite Hill’s ongoing effort to clean up the mess he made by telling the truth after the end of the 2024 regular season, he wasn’t bought in. And even if he has somehow changed his mind, all it will take is a few losses in which he gets fewer targets than he expected, and the frustrations will return.

It makes sense for the Dolphins to consider the opportunity to get a clean slate, if someone calls. The only question is whether there’s another team that would be interested in taking on Hill’s $25.85 million compensation package for 2025 — and in giving the Dolphins whatever it would take to get them to clear out a key player who may not truly believe he’s playing for a contender. And who may not truly believe quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is good enough to make the Dolphins into one.

When Hill was traded by the Chiefs in 2022, the two finalists were the Jets and the Dolphins. The Jets surely won’t be interested this time around. So who would consider it now?

The contenders that should at least ponder whether Hill can help get them over the top include the Ravens, Texans, Chargers, and 49ers. (The Bills should think about it, too. However, the Dolphins may not be interested in helping Buffalo get back to a Super Bowl.)

The Bears also would be an intriguing option, especially with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the coaching staff. But they’re currently loaded at receiver; it wouldn’t work unless they’d send D.J. Moore to Miami as part of the trade.

It’s a long shot, for the Bears or any other team. But all it takes is one team to convince itself that Hill can be the difference maker. The guy who can help a team that is close to the mountaintop finish the climb.

Maybe, in the end, Hill’s recent effort to fix his image isn’t about persuading the Dolphins to keep him. Maybe he’s hoping it will convince a better team to come get him.