Jared Goff: Lions’ offense will have some new wrinkles, we want to take a step forward

The Lions lost their highly respected offensive coordinator Ben Johnson when he became head coach of the Bears this offseason, but quarterback Jared Goff says that no one in Detroit will allow that to be an excuse not to produce.

Goff was asked at the Lions’ offseason practice on Friday if the offense might be expected to take a step backward, and he rejected that idea.

“No, of course not, we want to take a step forward. We’re trying to get better, learn from our mistakes last year, and try to get better off them,” Goff said.

New offensive coordinator John Morton is making some changes that Goff said fans will notice, but he said that if Johnson had stayed around they would be tweaking some things, too.

“I don’t think that would have been any different if you’re returning with the same offense,” Goff said. “You always add some wrinkles, but certainly he has some flavor on the offense and is doing a good job. . . . Some of it’s changing, some of it’s staying the same. The biggest challenge is just getting on the same page with what we like, and we’re working through that.”

Goff said he and Morton are working well together.

“It’s new stuff, it’s new communication, it’s different ways he likes to do things and learning each other, and it’s a fun challenge,” Goff said.

Living up to the standard set by Johnson will be a big challenge for Morton, but Goff believes the Lions’ offense can get better.