Scott Zolak: Patriots may cut Stefon Diggs

The Patriots apparently aren’t digging Stefon.

Scott Zolak, who calls Patriots games on the radio and thus has a much greater connection to the team than the garden-variety talking chowderhead, believes the Patriots may cut receiver Stefon Diggs.

“I came to this show yesterday with the opinion -- not opinion, but the knowledge that it is on the table,” Zolak recently said during his weekday radio program on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “That it is being thought of.”

Zolak pointed out the possibility arises from something more than the pink powder club video that emerged this week of Diggs on a yacht.

"[I]t’s not just the boat,” Zolak said. “It’s not just the boat. There are some other things that I’ve heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?”

Still, Zolak believes Diggs should be retained.

“The videos look great of him working out,” Zolak said. “I’ve touted the videos. I know you need diva receivers. I say he shouldn’t be cut, because I think he would help Drake Maye and this offense and Josh McDaniels, because you would have a true viable guy that would set coverage. Right now, you still don’t have a guy who sets coverage.”

Diggs signed a contract that fully guarantees $16.6 million at signing. But the contract includes broad language regarding his pre-existing knee injury, resulting from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024 season.

Here’s the real question, which we’re currently trying to answer. Can the Patriots walk away from the Diggs deal at any point before he passes a physical and owe him nothing?

Regardless of the financial niceties, Zolak said the possibility of cutting Diggs is on the table. Is it a message to Diggs from the organization to become “all-in”? Or is it a prediction that could come to fruition?

Either way, it makes sense to watch the situation closely.