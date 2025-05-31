Who’ll be the odd man out in the Cleveland quarterback battle?

If you have two quarterbacks, you have none. If you have five quarterbacks, you’re the Browns.

Much has been said over the past several weeks regarding the team’s 2025 depth chart, given a series of moves that started with a trade for Kenny Pickett, continued with a free-agent deal for 2023 Cleveland hero Joe Flacco, and culminated in the drafting of not one but two more quarterbacks — Dillon Gabriel in round three and Shedeur Sanders in round five.

Then there’s Deshaun Watson. Owner Jimmy Haslam has admitted the trade-and-sign to be a failure, but Watson remains intent on playing.

At some point, someone will be gone. So who’ll be the odd man out?

My own personal belief is that it’ll be Pickett. Possibly with a trade before camp opens. He has an affordable (as quarterbacks go) $2.6 million salary for 2025, and he spent 2024 with Saints coach Kellen Moore in Philly. Pickett could provide more of a veteran presence than the quarterback room currently has.

It’s also possible that the Browns could squat on Pickett while they wait for the injury bug to bite.

Regardless, it’s more likely that Pickett or Flacco will go. And Flacco has equity in the fan base. In theory, one of the rookies could be dealt; for now, however, the Browns may prefer to get a close look at which of the two is better equipped to become the long-term answer to a perpetually unanswered question.

For now, I’ll throw the dart. Pickett will be gone. The 53-man roster will consist of Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders. And the Browns will hope Watson doesn’t try to push the issue that he’s healthy enough to play.