Mike Macdonald: Geno Smith is a big bright spot on our football team

  
Published October 9, 2024 09:20 AM

Through five games, the Seahawks have been passing a lot. But quarterback Geno Smith has largely been up to the task.

Smith is currently leading the league in passing attempts (199), completions (143), and passing yards (1,466). He’s No. 4 in completion rate — behind Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, and Baker Mayfield — at 71.9 percent. Smith has thrown for five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Playing against San Francisco on Thursday night, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald complimented Smith’s performance this week.

“Geno is a big bright spot on our football team right now,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “He’s a galvanizing force. The guy’s competing his tail off. Doing a lot of great things. Let’s keep it going. We’re five games in, we’ve got a long way to go. But, the good news is we got another game here to make it right and have Geno take the next step in his game. And, we expect him to do so. We’re going to be leaning on him.”

Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has said that the team needs to do a better job of getting the ball to running back Kenneth Walker, particularly on the ground. But the team will likely go as Smith goes offensively in 2024.