Report: 49ers won’t activate Christian McCaffrey for Thursday Night Football

Christian McCaffrey is eligible to return from injured reserve, but the running back is not ready to return.

The 49ers will not activate McCaffrey for Thursday Night Football, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey has not played this season, going on injured reserve in Week 2 with calf tightness and bilateral Achilles tendinitis. The question is: When will McCaffrey return?

The 49ers ramped up McCaffrey’s rehab work this week, and Schefter reports that the team has “mild encouragement” that McCaffrey’s calf and Achilles issues did not flare up this week. McCaffrey could return as soon as the Oct. 20 game against the Chiefs, according to Schefter, or the game against the Cowboys a week later.

It sounds, though, that McCaffrey’s season debut could come after the bye week on Nov. 10 against the Bucs.

The reigning offensive player of the year recently traveled to Germany for treatment and appears to be progressing in his rehab as he works his way back.