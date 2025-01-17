 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_xx_chasinggold_skimofeature.jpg
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_xx_chasinggold_skimofeature.jpg
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Alex Ovechkin breaks the record for most goalies scored on, beating Leevi Merilainen to reach 179

  
Published January 17, 2025 01:23 AM
NHL: Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators

Jan 16, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with team after scoring a goal in overtime against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

OTTAWA, Ontario — Alex Ovechkin broke the NHL record for the most goaltenders scored on, beating Leevi Merilainen in overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Merilainen became the 179th goalie Ovechkin has scored against, breaking a tie with Jaromir Jagr atop the career list. The 22-year-old rookie from Finland was appearing in his eighth game in the league.

“You have to know when he’s on the ice he’s going to shoot everything like he did today,” Merilainen said.

Ovechkin’s goal came on his third shot on net and fifth attempt. He took a pass from Rasmus Sandin on a 2-on-1 breakaway and fired it past Merilainen.

“I knew I should take a shot as soon as I can because I thought he may be thinking maybe I will pass it back to Sandy,” Ovechkin said.

“It was a good one, and it went in, so I’ll take it.”

Earlier in January, Ovechkin scored for a 28th time on Marc-Andre Fleury, tops among all the netminders he has faced since arriving in North America in 2005.

Ovechkin is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record. With No. 874, he moved 21 away from passing Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.

The 39-year-old winger continues scoring at a rate unseen in hockey history. Ovechkin is on pace to get to 895 and beyond this spring.

Ovechkin’s goal against Ottawa was his 21st of the season in just his 29th game — he missed 16 games because of a broken left leg. He has gotten to 20 in all 20 of his seasons in the league, including 2013 when a lockout shortened it to 48 games and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic cut the schedule to 56 games.

The Capitals — with 30 wins, 10 losses and five overtime losses — are atop the NHL standings.