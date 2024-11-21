Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to miss 8-12 weeks with knee surgery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Juan Soto Watch: Top suitors, contract projections, latest news and rumors regarding top MLB free agent
Colston Loveland
Michigan hosts Northwestern, needing a win to be bowl eligible before closing season at Ohio State
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/wydftfjkoupiy73frjy4
Tuesdays with Gorney: New 2025 Rivals250 released
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rodgers_241121.jpg
Has Rodgers had a better career than Eli Manning?
mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Juan Soto Watch: Top suitors, contract projections, latest news and rumors regarding top MLB free agent
Colston Loveland
Michigan hosts Northwestern, needing a win to be bowl eligible before closing season at Ohio State
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/wydftfjkoupiy73frjy4
Tuesdays with Gorney: New 2025 Rivals250 released
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rodgers_241121.jpg
Has Rodgers had a better career than Eli Manning?
mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to miss 8-12 weeks with knee surgery

  
Published November 21, 2024 03:06 PM
Frederik Andersen

Oct 22, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save on during warmup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Perry Nelson/Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to miss at least two months because of knee surgery.

The Hurricanes announced that the 35-year-old netminder will have surgery with a projected recovery time of 8 to 12 weeks. That comes roughly a week after coach Rod Brind’Amour said the team had originally hoped for Andersen to be week to week but was now facing a “way longer” timeframe with an unspecified injury.

Andersen hasn’t played since Oct. 26. Brind’Amour also said that Andersen’s absence has nothing to do with the blood-clotting condition that sidelined him for much of the regular season last year.

Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .941 save percentage this season.

Carolina won at Philadelphia and next visits New Jersey in the middle of a three-game road swing.