Judge grants Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster eligibility for this season
Judge grants Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster eligibility for this season
Shohei Ohtani has an off night in his two-way World Series debut
Shohei Ohtani has an off night in his two-way World Series debut
NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson focused on ‘this moment’ after Brian Kelly’s firing

nbc_horse_betjt_251028.jpg
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_betjft_251028.jpg
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juv. Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_betfms_251028.jpg
Betting 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Sprint

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Stars sign defenseman Harley to eight-year contract extension

  
Published October 29, 2025 12:10 AM

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Thomas Harley to an eight-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday night.

The extension will begin next season and run through the 2033-34 season for $84.696 million, an annual average value of $10.587 million.

Harley is in his third full season with the Stars. With one goal and seven assists in the team’s first 10 games, he was ranked seventh among NHL defensemen in scoring going into Tuesday’s play.

The 24-year-old New York native reared in Canada set career highs last season with 16 goals, 34 assists and 50 points — 15th in scoring among NHL defensemen — as the Stars reached the Western Conference finals for the third consecutive season.

Harley scored the series clinching goal as Dallas upset Winnipeg, last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winner, in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.