Stars sign defenseman Harley to eight-year contract extension

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Thomas Harley to an eight-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday night.

The extension will begin next season and run through the 2033-34 season for $84.696 million, an annual average value of $10.587 million.

Harley is in his third full season with the Stars. With one goal and seven assists in the team’s first 10 games, he was ranked seventh among NHL defensemen in scoring going into Tuesday’s play.

The 24-year-old New York native reared in Canada set career highs last season with 16 goals, 34 assists and 50 points — 15th in scoring among NHL defensemen — as the Stars reached the Western Conference finals for the third consecutive season.

Harley scored the series clinching goal as Dallas upset Winnipeg, last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winner, in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.