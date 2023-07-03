 Skip navigation
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships TV, live stream schedule

  
Published July 3, 2023 06:09 AM
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 26: Karissa Schweizer, Eleanor Fulton, and Elise Cranny competes in the Women’s 5000 Meter Final during the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 26, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships air live on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock .

The meet runs Thursday through Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The top three in most events qualify for August’s world championships in Budapest.

Marquee women’s events include the 400m, which is expected to feature Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles. The 100m has Sha’Carri Richardson bidding to make her first global championship team.

In the men’s events, world 200m champion Noah Lyles is entered in the 100m. World 100m champion Fred Kerley is entered in the 200m. Lyles and Kerley each have byes into the world championships in their gold-medal events and are looking to add a second individual race to their plates.

2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)PlatformKey Finals
Thursday2:20 p.m.-12:15 a.m.USATF.TV10,000m
Friday1:55 p.m.USATF.TVField Events
10 p.m.-12 a.m.CNBC/Peacock 100m
Saturday9:25 a.m.USATF.TVField Events
9-11 p.m.CNBC/Peacock 400m, 1500m
Sunday1:55 p.m.USATF.TVField Events
9-11 p.m.CNBC/Peacock 200m, 800m

*All CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.