Adidas Atlanta City Games: Favour Ofili runs fastest women’s 150m in history

  
Published May 17, 2025 04:18 PM

Favour Ofili of Nigeria ran the fastest women’s 150m in history on a straight track at the Adidas Atlanta City Games on Saturday.

Ofili, sixth in the 2024 Olympic 200m, clocked 15.85 seconds in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. The previous fastest time in history was 16.23 run by Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo in 2018.

“Treat it like it’s a long 100m,” Ofili told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports. “Drive more. The track is bouncy. Just let the track do the work.”

Runner-up Tamari Davis ran 16.14, also going under the previous world best. The 150m is not contested at major meets like the Olympics and World Championships.

TRACK AND FIELD: Full Results

Also Saturday, American Keni Harrison won the 100m hurdles in 12.30 seconds with a tailwind of 2.1 meters per second, just one tenth above the maximum for record purposes.

Harrison’s wind-legal personal best — 12.20 from 2016 — was the world record until 2022 and the American record until two weeks ago.

Akani Simbine of South Africa took the men’s 100m in 9.86 seconds with a 2.3 meter/second tailwind.

Simbine now own the world’s fastest times this year in a wind-legal race (9.90) and in an all-conditions race with Saturday’s sprint.

The track and field season continues in two weeks with the third of four Grand Slam Track meets in Philadelphia, live on Peacock.

