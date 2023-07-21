Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months

Faith Kipyegon ran the fastest women’s mile in history, breaking her third world record in the last two months.

Kipyegon, a 29-year-old mom from Kenya, clocked 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Monaco.

In her first mile race since 2016, Kipyegon crushed the record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019, also in Monaco.

Kipyegon previously lowered the 1500m and 5000m world records on consecutive Fridays in June.

“I do not know how I am doing this because it just keeps going really in a good way,” she said, according to meet organizers. “When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500m world record.”

The eighth of nine children growing up on a farm in the Kenyan Rift Valley, she switched from soccer to running after winning a one-kilometer race in P.E. class. She later earned the nickname “Sniper” from arguably the best American miler in history and won the last two Olympic 1500m titles, having daughter Alyn in between.

She is expected to race the 1500m and 5000m at next month’s world championships. The mile is not on the Olympic or world championships program.

No woman has won both the 1500m and the 5000m at a single world championships (or Olympics).

Nikki Hiltz and Elise Cranny were sixth and eighth, respectively, on Friday, each beating Mary Slaney’s American mile record of 4:16.71 from 1985. Hiltz ran 4:16.35. Cranny clocked 4:16.47. Slaney’s record was longer standing than any current American record in an Olympic track race.

Seven national records total fell in the race.

Full Monaco results are here. The Diamond League moves to London on Sunday, airing live on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET.

Also Friday, Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway clocked the fourth-fastest 400m hurdles in history, a 46.51 to distance world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil by 1.15 seconds.

U.S. champion Nia Ali won the 100m hurdles by one hundredth over Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison. Ali, a mother of three, clocked 12.30, a personal best and the fastest time in the world this year.

Jamaican Shericka Jackson asserted favorite status for worlds by winning the 200m in 21.86 seconds. Gabby Thomas, who won the U.S. title in 21.60 (fastest in the world this year), was seventh in 22.67.

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis was defeated for the first time since September, failing at attempts of 5.92 and 6.02 meters. Duplantis has the world record of 6.22. U.S. champion Chris Nilsen won by clearing 5.92.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone withdrew before the 400m due to a recurring knee issue.

Her coach, Bob Kersee, said it was a precautionary move ahead of next month’s worlds, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“My prayer is to get back to 100% health before the world championships,” was posted on McLaughlin-Levrone’s social media.

Wyclife Kinyamal of Kenya ran the world’s fastest 800m in this Olympic cycle, a 1:43.22.