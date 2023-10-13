Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season
NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air more than 300 hours of figure skating coverage this season, starting with Skate America next week.
Events include the entire Grand Prix Series from October into December, the European Championships and U.S. Championships in January, the Four Continents Championships in February and the world championships in March.
Peacock will live stream coverage of all of those events.
All NBC, USA and E! TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.
The U.S. returns world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates in ice dance for their 13th season together.
Ilia Malinin, 18, looks to build on an impressive 2022-23, when he became the first skater to land a clean, fully rotated quadruple Axel in competition and then took bronze at worlds.
Isabeau Levito followed her 2022 World junior title by winning her first senior national title last year at age 15. She then placed fourth at worlds, matching the best finish for an American woman in her senior global championships debut in the last 30 years.
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who took pairs’ gold and silver at the last two worlds, said during the 2022-23 season that it would likely be their last. They did not enter the fall Grand Prix Series but have not announced a retirement.
Skaters from Russia remain banned indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine.
2023-24 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule
(through November, further broadcasts to be added later this fall)
(dates, times, platforms subject to change)
|Date
|Competition
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Oct. 19
|Skate America (Practice Cam)
|11 a.m.-5:05 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 20
|Skate America (Practice Cam)
|11 a.m.-4:05 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 20
|Skate America Pairs’ Short
|7:25-8:35 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 20
|Skate America Day 1
|7:30-10:30 p.m.
|E!, Peacock
|Oct. 20
|Skate America Men’s Short
|8:50-10:21 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 21
|Skate America Practice Cam
|9 a.m.-2:05 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 21
|Skate America Rhythm Dance
|3-4:21 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 21
|Skate America Pairs’ Free
|4:55-5:55 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 21
|Skate America Women’s Short
|7:15-8:45 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 21
|Skate America Day 2
|8-11 p.m.
|E!, Peacock
|Oct. 21
|Skate America Men’s Free
|9-11:25 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America Practice Cam
|10:50 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America Highlights
|12-2 p.m.
|NBC*
|Oct. 22
|Skate America Free Dance
|2:10-3:46 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America Day 3
|3-6 p.m.
|E!, Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America Women’s Free
|4-5:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America Gala
|8:30-11 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 27
|Skate Canada Women’s Short
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 27
|Skate Canada Rhythm Dance
|6:50-8:09 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 27
|Skate Canada Pairs’ Short
|9:45-10:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 27
|Skate Canada Men’s Short
|11:10 p.m.-12:40 a.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 28
|Skate Canada Women’s Free
|4:15-6:03 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 28
|Skate Canada Free Dance
|6:25-8:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 28
|Skate Canada Pairs’ Free
|9-10:17 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 28
|Skate Canada Men’s Free
|10:37 p.m.-1 a.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 29
|Skate Canada Gala
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 3
|Grand Prix France Women’s Short
|8-9:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 3
|Grand Prix France Rhythm Dance
|10-11:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 3
|Grand Prix France Men’s Short
|11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 3
|Grand Prix France Pairs’ Short
|1:45-2:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 4
|Grand Prix France Women’s Free
|8-9:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 4
|Grand Prix France Free Dance
|10:10-11:45 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 4
|Grand Prix France Men’s Free
|12 p.m.-1:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 4
|Skate Canada Highlights
|12 p.m.
|NBC*
|Nov. 4
|Grand Prix France Pairs’ Free
|2:10-3:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 5
|Grand Prix France Gala
|8:30-11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 5
|Grand Prix France Highlights
|12:30 p.m.
|NBC*
|Nov. 10
|Cup of China Rhythm Dance
|2:30-3:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 10
|Cup of China Women’s Short
|4:10-5:40 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 10
|Cup of China Men’s Short
|6-7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 10
|Cup of China Pairs’ Short
|7:50-8:55 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 11
|Cup of China Free Dance
|1:30-3:05 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 11
|Cup of China Women’s Free
|3:30-5:18 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 11
|Cup of China Men’s Free
|5:40-7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 11
|Cup of China Pairs’ Free
|8-10:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 12
|Cup of China Gala
|1:30-4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 12
|Cup of China Highlights
|3 p.m.
|NBC*
|Nov. 17
|Grand Prix Finland Men’s Short
|6-7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 17
|Grand Prix Finland Pairs’ Short
|7:50-8:55 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 17
|Grand Prix Finland Women’s Short
|10-11:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 17
|Grand Prix Finland Rhythm Dance
|11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 18
|Grand Prix Finland Men’s Free
|5:30-7:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 18
|Grand Prix Finland Pairs’ Free
|7:40-9:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 18
|Grand Prix Finland Women’s Free
|10:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 18
|Grand Prix Finland Free Dance
|12:40-2:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 19
|Grand Prix Finland Gala
|7-9:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 19
|Grand Prix Finland Highlights
|4 p.m.
|NBC*
|Nov. 23
|NHK Trophy Rhythm Dance
|10:25-11:46 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 24
|NHK Trophy Women’s Short
|12:15-1:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 24
|NHK Trophy Pairs’ Short
|2:15-3:25 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 24
|NHK Trophy Men’s Short
|5-6:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 24
|NHK Trophy Free Dance
|9:50-11:25 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 24
|NHK Trophy Women’s Free
|11:50 p.m.-2:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 25
|NHK Trophy Pairs’ Free
|3:10-4:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 25
|NHK Trophy Men’s Free
|5:30-7:40 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 25
|NHK Trophy Gala
|11:20 p.m.-3 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 26
|NHK Trophy Highlights
|3 p.m.
|NBC*
*Delayed broadcast.