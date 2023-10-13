 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season

  
Published October 13, 2023 12:50 PM
How high school senior Malinin became the 'quadgod'
January 27, 2023 11:29 AM
As he seeks his first National Title, learn about how high school senior Ilia Malinin pulls off unprecedented routines while juggling physics homework.

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air more than 300 hours of figure skating coverage this season, starting with Skate America next week.

Events include the entire Grand Prix Series from October into December, the European Championships and U.S. Championships in January, the Four Continents Championships in February and the world championships in March.

Peacock will live stream coverage of all of those events.

All NBC, USA and E! TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.

The U.S. returns world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates in ice dance for their 13th season together.

Ilia Malinin, 18, looks to build on an impressive 2022-23, when he became the first skater to land a clean, fully rotated quadruple Axel in competition and then took bronze at worlds.

Isabeau Levito followed her 2022 World junior title by winning her first senior national title last year at age 15. She then placed fourth at worlds, matching the best finish for an American woman in her senior global championships debut in the last 30 years.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who took pairs’ gold and silver at the last two worlds, said during the 2022-23 season that it would likely be their last. They did not enter the fall Grand Prix Series but have not announced a retirement.

Skaters from Russia remain banned indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine.

2023-24 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule
(through November, further broadcasts to be added later this fall)
(dates, times, platforms subject to change)

DateCompetitionTime (ET)Platform
Oct. 19Skate America (Practice Cam)11 a.m.-5:05 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 20Skate America (Practice Cam)11 a.m.-4:05 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 20Skate America Pairs’ Short7:25-8:35 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 20Skate America Day 17:30-10:30 p.m.E!, Peacock
Oct. 20Skate America Men’s Short8:50-10:21 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 21Skate America Practice Cam9 a.m.-2:05 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 21Skate America Rhythm Dance3-4:21 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 21Skate America Pairs’ Free4:55-5:55 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 21Skate America Women’s Short7:15-8:45 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 21Skate America Day 28-11 p.m.E!, Peacock
Oct. 21Skate America Men’s Free9-11:25 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America Practice Cam10:50 a.m.-1:15 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America Highlights12-2 p.m.NBC*
Oct. 22Skate America Free Dance2:10-3:46 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America Day 33-6 p.m.E!, Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America Women’s Free4-5:50 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America Gala8:30-11 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 27Skate Canada Women’s Short5-6:30 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 27Skate Canada Rhythm Dance6:50-8:09 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 27Skate Canada Pairs’ Short9:45-10:50 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 27Skate Canada Men’s Short11:10 p.m.-12:40 a.m.Peacock
Oct. 28Skate Canada Women’s Free4:15-6:03 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 28Skate Canada Free Dance6:25-8:30 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 28Skate Canada Pairs’ Free9-10:17 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 28Skate Canada Men’s Free10:37 p.m.-1 a.m.Peacock
Oct. 29Skate Canada Gala5-7:30 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 3Grand Prix France Women’s Short8-9:30 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 3Grand Prix France Rhythm Dance10-11:20 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 3Grand Prix France Men’s Short11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 3Grand Prix France Pairs’ Short1:45-2:50 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 4Grand Prix France Women’s Free8-9:50 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 4Grand Prix France Free Dance10:10-11:45 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 4Grand Prix France Men’s Free12 p.m.-1:50 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 4Skate Canada Highlights12 p.m.NBC*
Nov. 4Grand Prix France Pairs’ Free2:10-3:30 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 5Grand Prix France Gala8:30-11 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 5Grand Prix France Highlights12:30 p.m.NBC*
Nov. 10Cup of China Rhythm Dance2:30-3:50 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 10Cup of China Women’s Short4:10-5:40 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 10Cup of China Men’s Short6-7:30 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 10Cup of China Pairs’ Short7:50-8:55 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 11Cup of China Free Dance1:30-3:05 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 11Cup of China Women’s Free3:30-5:18 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 11Cup of China Men’s Free5:40-7:30 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 11Cup of China Pairs’ Free8-10:30 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 12Cup of China Gala1:30-4 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 12Cup of China Highlights3 p.m.NBC*
Nov. 17Grand Prix Finland Men’s Short6-7:30 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 17Grand Prix Finland Pairs’ Short7:50-8:55 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 17Grand Prix Finland Women’s Short10-11:30 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 17Grand Prix Finland Rhythm Dance11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 18Grand Prix Finland Men’s Free5:30-7:20 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 18Grand Prix Finland Pairs’ Free7:40-9:35 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 18Grand Prix Finland Women’s Free10:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 18Grand Prix Finland Free Dance12:40-2:50 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 19Grand Prix Finland Gala7-9:30 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 19Grand Prix Finland Highlights4 p.m.NBC*
Nov. 23NHK Trophy Rhythm Dance10:25-11:46 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 24NHK Trophy Women’s Short12:15-1:50 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 24NHK Trophy Pairs’ Short2:15-3:25 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 24NHK Trophy Men’s Short5-6:35 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 24NHK Trophy Free Dance9:50-11:25 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 24NHK Trophy Women’s Free11:50 p.m.-2:20 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 25NHK Trophy Pairs’ Free3:10-4:50 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 25NHK Trophy Men’s Free5:30-7:40 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 25NHK Trophy Gala11:20 p.m.-3 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 26NHK Trophy Highlights3 p.m.NBC*

*Delayed broadcast.