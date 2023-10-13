Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air more than 300 hours of figure skating coverage this season, starting with Skate America next week.

Events include the entire Grand Prix Series from October into December, the European Championships and U.S. Championships in January, the Four Continents Championships in February and the world championships in March.

Peacock will live stream coverage of all of those events.

All NBC, USA and E! TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.

The U.S. returns world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates in ice dance for their 13th season together.

Ilia Malinin, 18, looks to build on an impressive 2022-23, when he became the first skater to land a clean, fully rotated quadruple Axel in competition and then took bronze at worlds.

Isabeau Levito followed her 2022 World junior title by winning her first senior national title last year at age 15. She then placed fourth at worlds, matching the best finish for an American woman in her senior global championships debut in the last 30 years.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who took pairs’ gold and silver at the last two worlds, said during the 2022-23 season that it would likely be their last. They did not enter the fall Grand Prix Series but have not announced a retirement.

Skaters from Russia remain banned indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine.

2023-24 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule

(through November, further broadcasts to be added later this fall)

(dates, times, platforms subject to change)



Date Competition Time (ET) Platform Oct. 19 Skate America (Practice Cam) 11 a.m.-5:05 p.m. Peacock Oct. 20 Skate America (Practice Cam) 11 a.m.-4:05 p.m. Peacock Oct. 20 Skate America Pairs’ Short 7:25-8:35 p.m. Peacock Oct. 20 Skate America Day 1 7:30-10:30 p.m. E!, Peacock Oct. 20 Skate America Men’s Short 8:50-10:21 p.m. Peacock Oct. 21 Skate America Practice Cam 9 a.m.-2:05 p.m. Peacock Oct. 21 Skate America Rhythm Dance 3-4:21 p.m. Peacock Oct. 21 Skate America Pairs’ Free 4:55-5:55 p.m. Peacock Oct. 21 Skate America Women’s Short 7:15-8:45 p.m. Peacock Oct. 21 Skate America Day 2 8-11 p.m. E!, Peacock Oct. 21 Skate America Men’s Free 9-11:25 p.m. Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America Practice Cam 10:50 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America Highlights 12-2 p.m. NBC* Oct. 22 Skate America Free Dance 2:10-3:46 p.m. Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America Day 3 3-6 p.m. E!, Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America Women’s Free 4-5:50 p.m. Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America Gala 8:30-11 p.m. Peacock Oct. 27 Skate Canada Women’s Short 5-6:30 p.m. Peacock Oct. 27 Skate Canada Rhythm Dance 6:50-8:09 p.m. Peacock Oct. 27 Skate Canada Pairs’ Short 9:45-10:50 p.m. Peacock Oct. 27 Skate Canada Men’s Short 11:10 p.m.-12:40 a.m. Peacock Oct. 28 Skate Canada Women’s Free 4:15-6:03 p.m. Peacock Oct. 28 Skate Canada Free Dance 6:25-8:30 p.m. Peacock Oct. 28 Skate Canada Pairs’ Free 9-10:17 p.m. Peacock Oct. 28 Skate Canada Men’s Free 10:37 p.m.-1 a.m. Peacock Oct. 29 Skate Canada Gala 5-7:30 p.m. Peacock Nov. 3 Grand Prix France Women’s Short 8-9:30 a.m. Peacock Nov. 3 Grand Prix France Rhythm Dance 10-11:20 a.m. Peacock Nov. 3 Grand Prix France Men’s Short 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Peacock Nov. 3 Grand Prix France Pairs’ Short 1:45-2:50 p.m. Peacock Nov. 4 Grand Prix France Women’s Free 8-9:50 a.m. Peacock Nov. 4 Grand Prix France Free Dance 10:10-11:45 a.m. Peacock Nov. 4 Grand Prix France Men’s Free 12 p.m.-1:50 p.m. Peacock Nov. 4 Skate Canada Highlights 12 p.m. NBC* Nov. 4 Grand Prix France Pairs’ Free 2:10-3:30 p.m. Peacock Nov. 5 Grand Prix France Gala 8:30-11 a.m. Peacock Nov. 5 Grand Prix France Highlights 12:30 p.m. NBC* Nov. 10 Cup of China Rhythm Dance 2:30-3:50 a.m. Peacock Nov. 10 Cup of China Women’s Short 4:10-5:40 a.m. Peacock Nov. 10 Cup of China Men’s Short 6-7:30 a.m. Peacock Nov. 10 Cup of China Pairs’ Short 7:50-8:55 a.m. Peacock Nov. 11 Cup of China Free Dance 1:30-3:05 a.m. Peacock Nov. 11 Cup of China Women’s Free 3:30-5:18 a.m. Peacock Nov. 11 Cup of China Men’s Free 5:40-7:30 a.m. Peacock Nov. 11 Cup of China Pairs’ Free 8-10:30 a.m. Peacock Nov. 12 Cup of China Gala 1:30-4 a.m. Peacock Nov. 12 Cup of China Highlights 3 p.m. NBC* Nov. 17 Grand Prix Finland Men’s Short 6-7:30 a.m. Peacock Nov. 17 Grand Prix Finland Pairs’ Short 7:50-8:55 a.m. Peacock Nov. 17 Grand Prix Finland Women’s Short 10-11:30 a.m. Peacock Nov. 17 Grand Prix Finland Rhythm Dance 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. Peacock Nov. 18 Grand Prix Finland Men’s Free 5:30-7:20 a.m. Peacock Nov. 18 Grand Prix Finland Pairs’ Free 7:40-9:35 a.m. Peacock Nov. 18 Grand Prix Finland Women’s Free 10:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Peacock Nov. 18 Grand Prix Finland Free Dance 12:40-2:50 p.m. Peacock Nov. 19 Grand Prix Finland Gala 7-9:30 a.m. Peacock Nov. 19 Grand Prix Finland Highlights 4 p.m. NBC* Nov. 23 NHK Trophy Rhythm Dance 10:25-11:46 p.m. Peacock Nov. 24 NHK Trophy Women’s Short 12:15-1:50 a.m. Peacock Nov. 24 NHK Trophy Pairs’ Short 2:15-3:25 a.m. Peacock Nov. 24 NHK Trophy Men’s Short 5-6:35 a.m. Peacock Nov. 24 NHK Trophy Free Dance 9:50-11:25 p.m. Peacock Nov. 24 NHK Trophy Women’s Free 11:50 p.m.-2:20 a.m. Peacock Nov. 25 NHK Trophy Pairs’ Free 3:10-4:50 a.m. Peacock Nov. 25 NHK Trophy Men’s Free 5:30-7:40 a.m. Peacock Nov. 25 NHK Trophy Gala 11:20 p.m.-3 a.m. Peacock Nov. 26 NHK Trophy Highlights 3 p.m. NBC*

*Delayed broadcast.