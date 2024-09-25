John Speraw shifts from USA Volleyball men’s head coach to CEO

John Speraw will become USA Volleyball’s CEO and president after serving as the men’s national team head coach since 2013.

Speraw, who also coached UCLA to national titles the last two years, begins his new job next Tuesday.

“My journey with USA Volleyball began in 1997 as an assistant coach for the World University Games team,” Speraw said in a press release. “Reflecting on the teams, players, staff and experiences over the years, I am filled with immense gratitude. To now be entrusted with the opportunity to lead USA Volleyball as president and CEO is both a profound honor and deeply humbling.”

Speraw, 52, succeeds Jamie Davis, who announced in March that he would not renew his contract that expires at the end of this year. In July, USA Water Polo announced that it hired Davis as its new CEO, also effective Oct. 1.

Under Speraw, the U.S. men won Olympic bronze medals in 2016 and 2024, plus world championship bronze in 2018.

Speraw shares the record for most Olympics as U.S. men’s head coach set with Doug Beal (1984, 2000, 2004).

Speraw was also an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s Olympic champion team in 2008 and in 2012, plus was the UCLA head coach since 2012.

USA Volleyball has not begun the search for a new men’s national team head coach.