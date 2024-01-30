U.S. figure skaters get Olympic team event gold after Kamila Valiyeva DQ

U.S. figure skaters were upgraded to gold medalists in the 2022 Olympic team event after the International Skating Union changed the results following the retroactive disqualification of Russian Kamila Valiyeva over a positive drug test from Christmas 2021.

The ISU announced Tuesday that Valiyeva’s 20 points earned in the Olympic team event were stripped from the Russian Olympic Committee team’s total score.

The Russians’ score went from a leading 74 points down to 54 and behind the U.S. (65) and Japan (63), whose point totals were not changed. The U.S. moved up from silver position to gold and Japan from bronze to silver.

The Russian team, without Valiyeva, slotted into the bronze spot, one point ahead of Canada.

Canada would have passed the Russian team in points had the ISU added one point to the rest of the individual women’s results in the team event following the disqualification of Valiyeva, who had placed first in the two women’s programs of the team event.

Soon after the ISU decision, the Russian Olympic Committee announced it is appealing the Olympic results change, arguing that sanctions against an individual athlete should not be the basis for reviewing the results of a team event.

Medals have yet to be awarded. The medal ceremony, which usually takes place shortly after Olympic competition, was postponed in February 2022 until Valiyeva’s case was adjudicated.

“The IOC welcomes the fact that the CAS ruling provides clarity in this case, and the athletes from the team figure skating competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 can finally get their medals, for which they have been waiting so long,” the IOC said in a statement Monday night, before the ISU announced the results change. “The IOC is now in a position to award the medals in accordance with the ranking, which has to be established by the International Skating Union (ISU). We have great sympathy with the athletes who have had to wait for two years to get the final results of their competition. The IOC will contact the respective (National Olympic Committees) in order to organize a dignified Olympic medal ceremony.”

The U.S. team that wins gold: Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, Karen Chen, Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue, Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

It’s the first gold for the U.S. in the Olympic team event, which debuted in 2014. Americans won bronze in the first two editions.

Nathan Chen, who later won the men’s singles gold, becomes the first U.S. figure skater to win two gold medals at a single Games. He is the second U.S. figure skater to win two gold medals in a career after Dick Button, the 1948 and 1952 singles champion.

Ice dancers Chock and Bates are the only Americans from that team still competing, having won last year’s world title and their fifth U.S. title this past Saturday.

Bates, who was 32 years old at the time, becomes the oldest American to win Olympic figure skating gold. He was already the only American figure skater to compete in four Olympics.

“I think two years is too long for this decision to be made, and we may never know why it’s taken this long,” Bates said after Saturday’s victory, when told the Valiyeva decision was expected Monday. “We’re just really looking forward to getting some closure.”