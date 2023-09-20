2023 USA Gymnastics world championships team selection camp results
Results from the USA Gymnastics world championships team selection camp all-around competition in Katy, Texas. The all-around champion earned the first of six spots on the team for worlds that begin Oct. 1 in Belgium. The other five will be named by a selection committee after more routines Wednesday. One of the six will be designated an alternate before worlds.
All-Around
1. Simone Biles -- 55.7
2. Shilese Jones -- 55.3
3. Skye Blakely -- 55
4. Joscelyn Roberson -- 54.9
5. Leanne Wong -- 54.85
6. Kaliya Lincoln -- 54.34
7. Kayla DiCello -- 54.25
8. Tiana Sumanasekera -- 53.8
9. Jordan Chiles -- 53.65
10. Zoe Miller -- 53.4
Balance Beam
1. Skye Blakely -- 14.35
2. Shilese Jones -- 14.15
3. Simone Biles -- 14.05
4. Kayla DiCello -- 13.8
4. Kaliya Lincoln -- 13.8
Floor Exercise
1. Simone Biles -- 14.3
2. Kaliya Lincoln -- 13.85
2. Joscelyn Roberson -- 13.85
4. Kayla DiCello -- 13.55
5. Shilese Jones -- 13.5
Uneven Bars
1. Zoe Miller -- 14.5
2. Jordan Chiles -- 14.2
2. Skye Blakely -- 14.2
4. Leanne Wong -- 13.85
5. Nola Matthews -- 13.65
5. Lexi Zeiss -- 13.65
Vault
1. Jade Carey -- 14.65
2. Joscelyn Roberson -- 14.6
3. Simone Biles -- 14.55
4. Tiana Sumanasekera -- 14.45
4. Leanne Wong -- 14.45