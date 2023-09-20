2023 USA Gymnastics world championships team selection camp results

Results from the USA Gymnastics world championships team selection camp all-around competition in Katy, Texas. The all-around champion earned the first of six spots on the team for worlds that begin Oct. 1 in Belgium. The other five will be named by a selection committee after more routines Wednesday. One of the six will be designated an alternate before worlds.

All-Around

1. Simone Biles -- 55.7

2. Shilese Jones -- 55.3

3. Skye Blakely -- 55

4. Joscelyn Roberson -- 54.9

5. Leanne Wong -- 54.85

6. Kaliya Lincoln -- 54.34

7. Kayla DiCello -- 54.25

8. Tiana Sumanasekera -- 53.8

9. Jordan Chiles -- 53.65

10. Zoe Miller -- 53.4

Balance Beam

1. Skye Blakely -- 14.35

2. Shilese Jones -- 14.15

3. Simone Biles -- 14.05

4. Kayla DiCello -- 13.8

4. Kaliya Lincoln -- 13.8

Floor Exercise

1. Simone Biles -- 14.3

2. Kaliya Lincoln -- 13.85

2. Joscelyn Roberson -- 13.85

4. Kayla DiCello -- 13.55

5. Shilese Jones -- 13.5

Uneven Bars

1. Zoe Miller -- 14.5

2. Jordan Chiles -- 14.2

2. Skye Blakely -- 14.2

4. Leanne Wong -- 13.85

5. Nola Matthews -- 13.65

5. Lexi Zeiss -- 13.65