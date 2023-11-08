BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL QUADRUPLEHEADER FEATURING NO. 15 TEXAS A&M VS. OHIO STATE AND NO. 9 TENNESSEE VS. WISCONSIN EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS FRIDAY, NOV. 10

Ohio State Hosts No. 15 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. ET, No. 9 Tennessee Visits Wisconsin at 9 p.m. ET; Plus UTSA vs. Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET and Alabama State vs. Iowa at 8 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle to Call Ohio State-Texas A&M Friday Night and B1G Saturday Night Ohio State-Michigan State Football Matchup Saturday Night from Columbus

B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule Features 30+ Games Streaming Live this Season

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 8, 2023 – Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s basketball – featuring 30+ games streaming live this season – continues with a quadrupleheader this Friday, Nov. 10.

Coverage on Friday begins with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner and Matt McCall .

7 p.m. ET: No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Ohio State

Ohio State, which advanced to the Big Ten tournament semifinals last year after going 13-18 in the regular-season, defeated Oakland, 79-73, in their season-opener on Monday. Senior forward Zed Key led the Buckeyes with 17 points and eight rebounds in the win.

AP-preseason No. 15 Texas A&M, which finished second in the SEC last season and earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, defeated Texas A&M-Commerce, 78-46, on Monday to begin the season 1-0.

Calling Texas A&M-Ohio State from The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, are NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play) alongside analyst Robbie Hummel, a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree at Purdue from 2007-12.

In addition to Friday’s Texas A&M-Ohio State basketball game, Eagle will also call this Saturday’s B1G Saturday Night football game as the No. 1 Buckeyes host Michigan State (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

7:30 p.m. ET: UTSA vs. Minnesota

Minnesota earned a season-opening win with an 80-60 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday, led by forward Dawson Garcia’s double-double effort (23 points, 14 rebounds).

UTSA, in the Roadrunners’ first season in the American Athletic Conference, opened their season with a 78-68 overtime victory over Western Illinois this week.

Rich Lerner (play-by-play) will call Friday’s game from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., alongside analyst John Giannini.

8 p.m. ET: Alabama State vs. Iowa

Iowa, which advanced to its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament last season as a No. 8 seed, defeated North Dakota, 110-68, on Tuesday to open the season as guard Payton Sandfort scored 21 points and forward Ben Krikke added 18.

Alabama State looks to bounce back from its season-opening defeat to Ole Miss, 69-59, on Monday.

Alabama State-Iowa will be called from Carver–Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City by Steve Burkowski (play-by-play) and Tre Demps (analyst).

9 p.m. ET: No. 9 Tennessee vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin began its 2023-24 campaign with a 105-76 victory over Arkansas State on Monday as the Badgers look to get back to the NCAA Tournament after advancing to the NIT semifinals last season.

No. 9 Tennessee, which finished 25-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen as a No. 4 seed, opened its season with an 80-48 victory over Tennessee Tech this week.

Terry Gannon (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call Tennessee-Wisconsin from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc., on Friday.

Friday’s Big Ten Men’s Basketball Games Exclusively on Peacock :

Time (ET) Game Commentators 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Matt McCall, Josh Pastner, Jordan Cornette 7 p.m. No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel 7:30 p.m. UTSA vs. Minnesota Rich Lerner, John Giannini 8 p.m. Alabama State vs. Iowa Steve Burkowski, Tre Demps 9 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Terry Gannon, Stephen Bardo

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

In addition to the 30+ Big Ten Men’s Basketball games streaming live this season, Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 20 Big Ten Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24, featuring multiple conference matchups of expected AP preseason Top 25 teams and two early-round Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament games. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri., Nov. 10 7 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Fri., Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. UTSA vs. Minnesota Fri., Nov. 10 8 p.m. Alabama State vs. Iowa Fri., Nov. 10 9 p.m. Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Fri., Nov. 17 7 p.m. Morehead State vs. Penn State Sat., Nov. 18 2 p.m. USC Upstate vs. Minnesota Sat., Nov. 18 4 p.m. Oregon State vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.) Tues., Dec. 5 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Tues., Dec. 5 9 p.m. Indiana vs. Michigan Sat., Dec. 16 4:30 p.m. Arizona vs. Purdue Thurs., Dec. 21 7 p.m. LeMoyne vs. Penn State Fri., Dec. 29 7 p.m. Maine vs. Minnesota Fri., Dec. 29 8 p.m. Jackson State vs. Northwestern Tues., Jan. 2 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Maryland Thurs., Jan. 4 7 p.m. Penn State vs. Michigan State Thurs., Jan. 4 9 p.m. Minnesota vs. Michigan Tues., Jan. 9 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Rutgers Tues., Jan. 9 9 p.m. Purdue vs. Nebraska Tues., Jan. 16 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Indiana Tues., Jan 23 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Nebraska Tues., Jan 23 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Purdue Tues., Jan. 30 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Ohio State Tues., Jan. 30 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 6 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Ohio State Tues., Feb. 6 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Minnesota Tues., Feb. 13 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 13 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 20 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Indiana Tues., Mar. 5 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Illinois Wed., Mar. 13 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 13 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament





– NBC Sports –