NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COMMENTARY TEAM FOR 124TH U.S. OPEN FROM PINEHURST ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

Dan Hicks/Brandel Chamblee and Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon Headline Commentator Pairings

Nearly 20 Commentators Including Jim “Bones” Mackay and Roger Maltbie as On-Course Reporters, and Gary Koch as Analyst

More Than 200 Hours of Championship Coverage Surrounding the U.S. Open Across NBC Sports Platforms

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 6, 2024 – NBC Sports has announced its commentary team for the upcoming 124th U.S. Open on June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) across NBC Sports, Peacock and USA Network.

NBC Sports’ commentator parings are led by long-time lead golf play-by-play voice Dan Hicks alongside analyst Brandel Chamblee, and Mike Tirico working alongside analyst Brad Faxon.

NBC Sports’ U.S. Open broadcast team includes the returns of Jim “Bones” Mackay and Roger Maltbie as on-course reporters and Gary Koch as an analyst.

“This year we began utilizing an odd/even system of hole assignments for our commentator pairings,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC Sports. “Our new approach lets our play-by-play announcers give more context for what’s happening, while creating more opportunities for our analysts and on-course reporters to engage with each other and break down the ‘why’ and the ‘how’ before and after each moment.”

124TH U.S. OPEN BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play/Analyst Pairings

· Dan Hicks/Brandel Chamblee

· Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon

· Terry Gannon/Notah Begay III

· Steve Sands/Gary Koch

· Rich Lerner/Curt Byrum

· Tom Abbott/Arron Oberholser

On-Course Reporters

· John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay / Roger Maltbie / Paige Mackenzie / Curt Byrum

Interviews

· Damon Hack / Kira K. Dixon

In total, NBC Sports will provide a staggering 200-plus hours of championship coverage surrounding the 2024 U.S. Open , including full Thursday-Sunday coverage, streaming coverage on Peacock, and week-long Live From studio coverage. NBC Sports’ full U.S. Open programming details will be announced in the coming weeks.

