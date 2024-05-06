NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COMMENTARY TEAM FOR 124TH U.S. OPEN FROM PINEHURST ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox - Derby 150 1920x1080.png
NBC AND PEACOCK DELIVER MOST WATCHED “RUN FOR THE ROSES” SINCE 1989, AS MYSTIK DAN WINS IN THRILLING PHOTO FINISH IN 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
CARDI B MEETS SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON IN PROMOTIONAL SPOT FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Kentucky Derby NBC 3.png
NBC SPORTS AND CHURCHILL DOWNS EXTEND HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP, KENTUCKY DERBY TO BE PRESENTED ON NBC AND PEACOCK THROUGH 2032

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal’s Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
NS Hall of Fame.png
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox - Derby 150 1920x1080.png
NBC AND PEACOCK DELIVER MOST WATCHED “RUN FOR THE ROSES” SINCE 1989, AS MYSTIK DAN WINS IN THRILLING PHOTO FINISH IN 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
CARDI B MEETS SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON IN PROMOTIONAL SPOT FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Kentucky Derby NBC 3.png
NBC SPORTS AND CHURCHILL DOWNS EXTEND HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP, KENTUCKY DERBY TO BE PRESENTED ON NBC AND PEACOCK THROUGH 2032

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal’s Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
NS Hall of Fame.png
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COMMENTARY TEAM FOR 124TH U.S. OPEN FROM PINEHURST ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

Published May 6, 2024 10:29 AM

Dan Hicks/Brandel Chamblee and Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon Headline Commentator Pairings

Nearly 20 Commentators Including Jim “Bones” Mackay and Roger Maltbie as On-Course Reporters, and Gary Koch as Analyst

More Than 200 Hours of Championship Coverage Surrounding the U.S. Open Across NBC Sports Platforms

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 6, 2024 – NBC Sports has announced its commentary team for the upcoming 124th U.S. Open on June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) across NBC Sports, Peacock and USA Network.

NBC Sports’ commentator parings are led by long-time lead golf play-by-play voice Dan Hicks alongside analyst Brandel Chamblee, and Mike Tirico working alongside analyst Brad Faxon.

NBC Sports’ U.S. Open broadcast team includes the returns of Jim “Bones” Mackay and Roger Maltbie as on-course reporters and Gary Koch as an analyst.

“This year we began utilizing an odd/even system of hole assignments for our commentator pairings,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC Sports. “Our new approach lets our play-by-play announcers give more context for what’s happening, while creating more opportunities for our analysts and on-course reporters to engage with each other and break down the ‘why’ and the ‘how’ before and after each moment.”

124TH U.S. OPEN BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play/Analyst Pairings

· Dan Hicks/Brandel Chamblee

· Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon

· Terry Gannon/Notah Begay III

· Steve Sands/Gary Koch

· Rich Lerner/Curt Byrum

· Tom Abbott/Arron Oberholser

On-Course Reporters

· John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay / Roger Maltbie / Paige Mackenzie / Curt Byrum

Interviews

· Damon Hack / Kira K. Dixon

In total, NBC Sports will provide a staggering 200-plus hours of championship coverage surrounding the 2024 U.S. Open, including full Thursday-Sunday coverage, streaming coverage on Peacock, and week-long Live From studio coverage. NBC Sports’ full U.S. Open programming details will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

-NBC SPORTS-