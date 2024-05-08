INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE THIS SATURDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK HIGHLIGHTS BIG MOTORSPORTS WEEKEND

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix Practices and Qualifying From Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Friday-Saturday

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca – Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

2024 Monster Energy Supercross Concludes in Salt Lake City Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 8, 2024 – The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Indianapolis for the “Month of May” with live coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race marks the fourth of five races airing on NBC to begin the season . Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Colton Herta (101 pts) holds a slim one-point lead in the 2024 points standings, followed by two-time series champion Will Power (100 pts), two-time and reigning series champion Alex Palou (98 pts), and six-time series champion Scott Dixon (94 pts). Scott McLaughlin (59 pts, ninth place) took the checkered flag at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on April 28. Palou won last year’s Sonsio Grand Prix while Power is a three-time winner of the event.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

· Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – NBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., May 10 Practice 1 Peacock 9:30-10:45 a.m. Practice 2 Peacock 1:10-2:10 p.m. Qualifying Peacock 4:20-5:50 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Race 1 Peacock 6:10-7:20 p.m. Sat., May 11 Final Warm-Up Peacock 11:15-11:45 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Race 2 Peacock 1-2:10 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 3-3:30 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30-6 p.m.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: LAGUNA SECA

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N at Laguna Seca in California gets underway this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Qualifying will stream exclusively on Peacock on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET, where Pipo Derani and the #31 team seek their fourth consecutive pole.

The entry list for the fourth event of the 2024 season features 34 cars in three classes; Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). The GTP class has had three different winners in the first three races this season.

To listen to a digital preview with Calvin Fish and Brian Till, click here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Dave Burns

: Analyst : Calvin Fish

: Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Brian Till

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: SALT LAKE CITY

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah hosts the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Final this Saturday live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Jett Lawrence (336 pts) earned his eighth win of the season in Denver last weekend, while younger brother Hunter took second place – the first time in Supercross history that a pair of brothers have finished 1-2 in the premier class. With one race remaining, Lawrence has a 20-point lead on second-place Cooper Webb (316 pts), with Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton tied for third (282 pts). In the 250 Class, it will be an East/West Showdown finale, with the West’s Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire (186 pts) tied for first place while Tom Vialle (158 pts, fifth place) leads the East over Haiden Deegan (143 pts).

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Salt Lake City gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto preview Saturday’s Supercross season finale and the three championships on the line on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

· Analysts: Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart

· Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – NBC, USA Network, CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., May 11 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 2:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race USA Network, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., May 12 Monster Energy Supercross – Race NBC 2 p.m.* Mon., May 13 Monster Energy Supercross – Race CNBC 1 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

