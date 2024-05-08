NBCUNIVERSAL CHOOSES IHEARTMEDIA AS THE EXCLUSIVE AUDIO PARTNER FOR ITS COVERAGE OF THIS SUMMER’S PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES

Audio of Select NBC Linear Coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024 Will Be Presented 24/7 by iHeartRadio

NBCU Will Leverage iHeart’s Audio Platforms and Programs to Promote Tune-In for Extensive Paris Olympics Coverage

NBCU and iHeartMedia To Collaborate on Olympic Episodes for Popular Educational iHeartPodcasts; Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers to Host Original Paris Olympics-Focused iHeartPodcast

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 8, 2024 – NBCUniversal has chosen iHeartMedia as its exclusive audio partner for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. As part of the agreement, iHeartRadio will provide 24/7 play-by-play audio channels of select NBCU linear coverage of the Games; create an original Olympic iHeartPodcast hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers; produce Olympic-specific episodes from some of iHeart’s top podcasts; and promote tune-in for NBCU’s comprehensive coverage.

“We’re excited to partner with iHeartMedia to provide Olympic fans with even more ways to enjoy the Paris Olympic Games,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “This partnership allows iHeart’s large audio audience to hear NBCU’s Olympic coverage away from their televisions and digital devices, as well as engage with the Games through iHeart’s celebrated and entertaining podcasts.”

The play-by-play channels will enable iHeart’s listeners to hear NBCU’s coverage of the most exciting moments of the Games, with a special focus on Team USA. The U.S. has led the medal count at seven consecutive Summer Games and looks to be a powerhouse again. NBCU’s coverage on iHeart’s channels is expected to include Team USA men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and volleyball, as well as swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with NBCU on coverage of the Paris Olympics this summer and heighten the excitement around this year’s Games,” said Michael Biondo, President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. “As the leading sports audio destination, it’s an honor to be able to provide our platform and our massive reach to bring further awareness and up-to-the minute coverage of NBCU’s broadcast of this year’s Olympics.”

NBCU and iHeartMedia are creating an all-new original podcast hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and actor-comedian Matt Rogers (Fire Island.) The interview-based podcast will follow the hosts as they learn more about the Olympics from current and former athletes, and celebrity fans. Listeners can follow along to learn and celebrate the athletes, city, and culture of the Paris Olympic Games. The podcast is set to launch weekly episodes in late June stretching from before the Olympic Opening Ceremony and continuing through the Closing Ceremony in August, distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Additionally, as part of this collaboration with NBCU, iHeartMedia will produce Olympic-themed episodes for some of its most popular educational podcasts, including Stuff You Missed in History Class and Ridiculous History.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

For a complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases, click here.

