CAITLIN CLARK AND NO. 2 IOWA VISIT NO. 18 OHIO STATE THIS SUNDAY AT NOON ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; CLARK & PURDUE’S ZACH EDEY HEADLINE BIG TEN DOUBLEHEADER TONIGHT ON PEACOCK

Doubleheader Exclusively on Peacock Tonight Features Reigning Men’s and Women’s National Players of the Year Purdue’s Zach Edey (7 p.m. ET vs. Indiana) and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (9 p.m. ET vs. Wisconsin); B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins Tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule Features 50+ Games Streaming Live this Season

Presenting Sponsor of Big Ten Women’s Basketball on NBC and Peacock, State Farm Surrounds Coverage of 20+ Big Ten Women’s Games this Season Including Five this Week

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 16, 2024 – Reigning women’s National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa play twice across NBC Sports this week, including hosting Wisconsin tonight at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and visiting No. 18 Ohio State in a Top 25 showdown on NBC and Peacock this Sunday at Noon ET , headlining six Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball games across NBC Sports this week.

Tonight’s Big Ten basketball action features a doubleheader exclusively on Peacock as Zach Edey and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit in-state rival Indiana at 7 p.m. ET ahead of Iowa-Wisconsin. The B1G College Countdown pregame show, featuring hosts Ahmed Fareed and Carolyn Manno and analysts Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner¸ and Aliyah Boston begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 17, two Big Ten women’s games stream live exclusively on Peacock: No. 18 Ohio State at Maryland at 7 p.m. ET, followed by No. 16 Indiana hosting Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball features 50+ games streaming live this season.

As Presenting Sponsor of Big Ten Women’s basketball on Peacock and NBC, State Farm surrounds coverage of 20+ Big Ten conference games throughout the season with tagged promotion, custom features, and wraparound graphics attribution, as well as custom graphics and video executions across NBC Sports’ female empowerment platform, On Her Turf.

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: No. 1 Purdue vs. Indiana

Purdue (15-2) has won eight of its past nine games, including Saturday’s 95-78 victory over Penn State. Edey, last year’s consensus National Player of the Year, tallied 30 points and 20 rebounds in the win, his 10th career 30-point, 10-rebound double-double. Edey currently leads the Big Ten in points per game, rebounds per game, and field goal percentage.

Indiana (12-5) topped Minnesota, 74-62, on Friday behind forward Mackenzie Mgbako’s 19 points and center Kel’el Ware’s double-double (17 points, 14 rebounds).

The in-state rivalry between Purdue and Indiana men’s basketball teams dates back to 1901, with the Boilermakers leading the all-time series, 125-92.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree at Purdue from 2007-12, and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call tonight’s game live from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Tonight’s coverage begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6 p.m. ET, featuring hosts Ahmed Fareed and Carolyn Manno alongside analysts Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner and Aliyah Boston.

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Iowa

No. 2 Iowa (17-1) defeated then-No. 14 Indiana, 84-57, on Saturday, marking the Hawkeyes’ 14th consecutive win. Clark totaled 30 points and 11 assists against the Hoosiers – her 52nd career double-double – and has now notched at least 10 assists in five of her past six games.

Clark – the 2022-23 National Player of the Year – leads the nation in scoring (30.9 points per game) while averaging 7.9 assists (second in the nation) and 7.2 rebounds per game. Clark has 3,274 career points and could break the all-time Division I women’s scoring record (Washington’s Kelsey Plum, 3,527) this season. She also looks to become the first back-to-back National Player of the Year since UConn’s Breanna Stewart (2015-16).

Wisconsin (8-8) looks to rebound from a 76-52 loss to Michigan on Saturday. Forward Serah Williams leads the Badgers with 16.5 points per game this season.

Calling tonight’s game from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, are Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst), who played collegiately at Northwestern (2010-14) and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Sunday, Jan. 21 at Noon ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 18 Ohio State

The Hawkeyes visit the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes at Noon ET this Sunday in a Top 25 showdown that will be presented live on both Peacock and NBC .

Ohio State (13-3) defeated Michigan State, 70-65, on Sunday behind 18 points from guard Jacy Sheldon. Sheldon leads the Buckeyes averaging 17.7 points per game this season.

Calling Sunday’s game from The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, are Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst), and Isis Young (sideline reporter).

Sunday’s halftime and postgame coverage feature B1G College Countdown host Carolyn Manno alongside analysts Aliyah Boston and Meghan McKeown.

Big Ten Basketball Exclusively on Peacock this Week :

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tues., Jan. 16 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston 7 p.m. No. 1 Purdue vs. Indiana (men’s) Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel, Caroline Pineda 9 p.m. Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Iowa (women’s) Zora Stephenson, Meghan McKeown Wed., Jan. 17 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Meghan McKeown 7 p.m. No. 18 Ohio State vs. Maryland (women’s) Sloan Martin, Aja Ellison 9 p.m. Minnesota vs. No. 16 Indiana (women’s) Cindy Brunson, Julianne Viani Sun., Jan. 21 Noon No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 18 Ohio State (women’s)* Zora Stephenson, LaChina Robinson, Isis Young 2 p.m. ET No. 16 Indiana at Purdue (women’s) Cindy Bruson, Aja Ellison *on Peacock and NBC

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 50 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tues., Jan. 16 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Indiana Tues., Jan 23 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Nebraska Tues., Jan 23 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Purdue Tues., Jan. 30 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Ohio State Tues., Jan. 30 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 6 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Ohio State Tues., Feb. 6 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Minnesota Tues., Feb. 13 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 13 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 20 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Indiana Tues., Mar. 5 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Illinois Wed., Mar. 13 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 13 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tues., Jan. 16 9 p.m. Wisconsin at Iowa Wed., Jan. 17 7 p.m. Minnesota at Indiana Wed., Jan. 17 8 p.m. Ohio State at Maryland Sun., Jan. 21 Noon Iowa at Ohio State* Sun., Jan. 21 2 p.m. Indiana at Purdue Thurs., Jan. 25 7 p.m. Ohio State at Illinois Wed., Jan. 31 7 p.m. Indiana at Maryland Wed., Jan. 31 8 p.m. Iowa at Northwestern Thurs., Feb. 8 7 p.m. Michigan State at Indiana Thurs., Feb. 8 9 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota Sun., Feb. 11 4 p.m. Ohio State at Michigan State Wed., Feb. 14 7 p.m. Nebraska at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 14 8 p.m. Indiana at Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 15 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa Thurs., Feb. 22 8 p.m. Iowa at Indiana Wed., Feb. 28 7 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 28 9 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota Sun., Mar. 3 4 p.m. Maryland at Indiana Wed., Mar. 6 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 6 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament *Also on NBC





