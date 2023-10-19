NO. 2 MICHIGAN VISITS MICHIGAN STATE AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON B1G SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SAT., OCT. 21, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

No. 24 Iowa Hosts Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock to Exclusively Present 50+ Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games in 2023-24; Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 19, 2023 – Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-4), an in-state rivalry with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake, this weekend on B1G Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage this Saturday, Oct. 21, begins at 7 p.m. ET with B1G College Countdown on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s action begins at 3 p.m. ET with B1G College Countdown leading into the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ college football coverage this Saturday:

7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan topped Indiana, 52-7, last week to remain undefeated as McCarthy, who is second in the Big Ten with 14 touchdown passes, threw for 222 yards and three scores. Running back Blake Corum leads the nation with 12 rushing touchdowns and wide receiver Roman Wilson is tied for the most touchdown catches in the country (nine). The Wolverines rank first in the nation in scoring defense, holding opposing offenses to 6.71 points per game.

Michigan State looks to rebound from a 27-24 loss to Rutgers last week as quarterback Katin Houser accounted for three scores (two passing, one rushing) in his first career start.

Michigan currently holds the Paul Bunyan Trophy after defeating Michigan State, 29-7, last season and leads the all-time series, 72-38-5. The Wolverines enter the weekend on a 19-game conference winning streak, with their last Big Ten defeat coming at Spartan Stadium as Michigan State beat Michigan, 37-33, on Oct. 30, 2021.

Michigan at Michigan State will be called from Spartan Stadium by NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa

Iowa defeated Wisconsin, 15-6, last week for their third straight victory, vaulting the Hawkeyes back into the AP Top 25. Iowa’s defense, which has allowed 12 points per game during their three-game win streak, ranks 10th nationally in scoring defense (14.9).

Coming off a bye last weekend, the Golden Gophers aim to bounce back from a 52-10 loss to Michigan on Oct. 7. Minnesota running back Darius Taylor – who has missed the Golden Gophers’ past three games with an injury – leads the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (133) this season.

Minnesota-Iowa will be called from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), who played quarterback at Iowa and was offensive captain and MVP of the 1993 Hawkeyes, Anthony Herron (analyst) – an Iowa defensive end from 1997-2000 – and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

B1G College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ College Countdown studio show, featuring host Maria Taylor, analysts Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry, and Michael Robinson, and co-host Ahmed Fareed will be live from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Nicole Auerbach serves as the college football insider. Fareed, Cassel, Perry, Robinson, and Auerbach will also host pregame coverage of Minnesota-Iowa beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Each week, College Countdown will capture college football’s unique gameday atmosphere by providing pre-game and halftime commentary from the site of that week’s primetime game – 11 Big Ten and two Notre Dame games. The show will also provide pre-game and halftime content for NBC Sports’ college football afternoon games throughout the season on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports Big Ten Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities discuss the top stories, games, highlights, rankings, and more on a weekly basis each Wednesday during the Big Ten Football season. Click here to listen.

Go B1G or Go Home, hosted by College Countdown’s Fareed and Perry, breaks down the biggest sports stories across the entire Big Ten conference, including instant analysis on Saturday nights after football games. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ FBS college football games announced to date:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 11 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Wisconsin NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 11 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States , featuring live coverage including Big Ten Football, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

