REIGNING NATIONAL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR, IOWA’S CAITLIN CLARK & PURDUE’S ZACH EDEY, HEADLINE BIG TEN BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK TONIGHT

Clark and No. 4 Iowa Tip Off Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Women’s Basketball Schedule Tonight, Hosting Michigan State Live at 9 p.m. ET

B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins Tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Zach Edey & No. 1 Purdue vs. Maryland at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Women’s Basketball Schedule Features 20+ Games Streaming Live this Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 2, 2024 – Reigning women’s and men’s National Players of the Year, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Purdue’s Zach Edey, each play exclusively on Peacock tonight as Edey and the No. 1 Boilermakers visit Maryland at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Clark and the No. 4 Hawkeyes hosting Michigan State at 9 p.m. ET in the first game of Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten women’s basketball schedule.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten women’s basketball tips off tonight and features 20+ games streaming live this season.

9 p.m. ET: Michigan State vs. No. 4 Iowa

The No. 4 Hawkeyes (13-1), who will be making their first of a Big Ten-high eight appearances on Peacock this season, are in first place in the Big Ten as they look to capture back-to-back regular-season conference titles for the first time since 1992-93.

Clark – the 2022-23 National Player of the Year – leads the nation in scoring (30.9 points per game) while averaging 7.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game. Clark has 3,149 career points and could break the all-time Division I women’s scoring record (Washington’s Kelsey Plum, 3,527) this season. She also looks to become the first back-to-back National Player of the Year since UConn’s Breanna Stewart (2015-16).

Iowa defeated Minnesota, 94-71, on Saturday for their 10th consecutive win behind Clark’s 35 points and 10 assists. Clark has scored at least 35 points in each of her past three games.

Michigan State (11-2) has won four consecutive games, including Saturday’s 98-87 victory over Penn State. Senior guard Moira Joiner leads the Spartans averaging 16.4 points per game this season.

Calling tonight’s game from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, are Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst), who played collegiately at Northwestern (2010-14) and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Coverage tonight begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Carolyn Manno alongside analysts Aliyah Boston and Jordan Cornette. Boston, a forward-center on the Indiana Fever and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina, is in her first season as an analyst and made her broadcasting debut on Nov. 18 in the Citi Shamrock Classic women’s college basketball game between Notre Dame and Illinois.

7 p.m. ET: No. 1 Purdue vs. Maryland

Prior to Michigan State-Iowa and following B1G College Countdown tonight, Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten men’s basketball schedule continues as Edey and No. 1 Purdue visit Maryland at 7 p.m. ET.

Purdue (12-1) defeated Eastern Kentucky, 80-53, on Friday, marking the Boilermakers’ fifth consecutive win. Edey is averaging 23.2 points (fourth-most in the nation) and 10.2 rebounds per game this season after earning consensus Player of the Year honors last season.

Maryland (9-4) topped Coppin State, 75-53, last Thursday behind forward Julian Reese’s 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Tre Demps (analyst) will call tonight’s game from the XFINITY Center in College Park, Md.

Thursday, Jan. 4: Big Ten’s Men’s Basketball Doubleheader

This Thursday, Jan. 4, Peacock presents a Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader featuring Penn State vs. Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET and Minnesota vs. Michigan at 9 p.m. ET.

Calling Penn State-Michigan State from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., are Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst). Jac Collinsworth and analyst Stephen Bardo will call Minnesota-Michigan from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Thursday’s coverage begins with B1G College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Cornette and Josh Pastner.

Big Ten Basketball Exclusively on Peacock this Week :

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tues., Jan. 2 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Jordan Cornette 7 p.m. No. 1 Purdue vs. Maryland (men’s) Paul Burmeister, Tre Demps 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. No. 4 Iowa (women’s) Zora Stephenson, Meghan McKeown Thurs., Jan. 4 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner 7 p.m. Penn State vs. Michigan State (men’s) Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel 9 p.m. Minnesota vs. Michigan (men’s) Jac Collinsworth, Stephen Bardo

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

In addition to the 20+ Big Ten Women’s Basketball games streaming live this season, Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 30 Big Ten Men’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

