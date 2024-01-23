ZACH EDEY AND NO. 2 PURDUE HOST MICHIGAN AT 9 P.M. ET TONIGHT, HEADLINING BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Ohio State Visits Nebraska Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock; B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins on Peacock at 6:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock Continues This Thursday, Jan. 25, as No. 12 Ohio State Visits Illinois at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday’s Iowa-Ohio State Overtime Thriller on NBC and Peacock is Most-Watched Regular Season Women’s College Basketball Game since 2010

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule Features 50+ Games Streaming Live this Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 23, 2024 – Reigning men’s National Player of the Year Zach Edey and No. 2 Purdue host Michigan at 9 p.m. ET, headlining a Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader tonight exclusively on Peacock .

Tonight’s Big Ten basketball action on Peacock begins with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, leading into Ohio State visiting Nebraska at 7 p.m. ET.

This Thursday, Jan. 25, Big Ten women’s basketball continues exclusively on Peacock as No. 12 Ohio State, coming off a 100-92 overtime victory over then-No. 2 Iowa on Sunday, visit Illinois at 7 p.m. ET.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball features 50+ games streaming live this season.

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Ohio State (13-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 79-67 victory over Penn State on Saturday. Guards Roddy Gayle Jr. and Evan Mahaffey each scored 16 points in the win, while center Felix Okpara had eight points and 14 rebounds.

Nebraska (14-5) defeated Northwestern, 75-69, on Saturday as five Cornhuskers scored in double digits. Senior guard Keisei Tominaga leads Nebraska with 14.5 points per game this season.

Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call the action live from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., tonight.

Tonight’s coverage begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner.

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: No. 2 Purdue vs. Michigan

Purdue (17-2) has won 10 of its past 11 games, including Saturday’s 84-70 victory over Iowa. Edey, last year’s consensus National Player of the Year, totaled 30 points and 18 rebounds in the win, his third consecutive 30-point, 10-rebound double-double and the 12th in his career. Edey currently leads the Big Ten in points per game, rebounds per game, and field goal percentage.

Michigan (7-11) fell to then-No. 14 Illinois, 88-73, last Thursday as forward Tarris Reed Jr. led the Wolverines with 20 points.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst), a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree at Purdue from 2007-12, will call tonight’s game .

Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: No. 12 Ohio State vs. Illinois

No. 12 Ohio State (15-3), who have won five consecutive games, are coming off a 100-92 overtime victory over Caitlin Clark and then-No. 2 Iowa on Sunday as forward Cotie McMahon (33 points, 12 rebounds) and guard Jacy Sheldon (24 points) led the Buckeyes to the upset win.

Illinois (8-9) looks to rebound from a 90-82 loss to Maryland on Saturday. Forward Serah Williams leads the Badgers with 16.5 points per game this season.

Calling Thursday’s game from State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., are Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Aja Ellison (analyst)

The B1G College Countdown pregame show begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring host Carolyn Manno alongside analysts Aliyah Boston and Meghan McKeown.

Big Ten Basketball Exclusively on Peacock this Week :

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tues., Jan. 23 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Nebraska Jac Collinsworth, Stephen Bardo 9 p.m. Michigan vs. No. 2 Purdue (men’s) Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel Thurs., Jan. 25 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Meghan McKeown 7 p.m. No. 12 Ohio State vs. Illinois (women’s) Zora Stephenson, Aja Ellison

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 50 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.

PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tues., Jan 23 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Nebraska Tues., Jan 23 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Purdue Tues., Jan. 30 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Ohio State Tues., Jan. 30 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 6 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Ohio State Tues., Feb. 6 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Minnesota Tues., Feb. 13 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 13 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 20 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Indiana Tues., Mar. 5 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Illinois Wed., Mar. 13 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 13 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Thurs., Jan. 25 7 p.m. Ohio State at Illinois Wed., Jan. 31 7 p.m. Indiana at Maryland Wed., Jan. 31 8 p.m. Iowa at Northwestern Thurs., Feb. 8 7 p.m. Michigan State at Indiana Thurs., Feb. 8 9 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota Sun., Feb. 11 4 p.m. Ohio State at Michigan State Wed., Feb. 14 7 p.m. Nebraska at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 14 8 p.m. Indiana at Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 15 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa Thurs., Feb. 22 8 p.m. Iowa at Indiana Wed., Feb. 28 7 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 28 9 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota Sun., Mar. 3 4 p.m. Maryland at Indiana Wed., Mar. 6 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 6 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament





