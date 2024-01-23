ZACH EDEY AND NO. 2 PURDUE HOST MICHIGAN AT 9 P.M. ET TONIGHT, HEADLINING BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Ohio State Visits Nebraska Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock; B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins on Peacock at 6:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock Continues This Thursday, Jan. 25, as No. 12 Ohio State Visits Illinois at 7 p.m. ET
Sunday’s Iowa-Ohio State Overtime Thriller on NBC and Peacock is Most-Watched Regular Season Women’s College Basketball Game since 2010
Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule Features 50+ Games Streaming Live this Season
Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month
STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 23, 2024 – Reigning men’s National Player of the Year Zach Edey and No. 2 Purdue host Michigan at 9 p.m. ET, headlining a Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader tonight exclusively on Peacock.
Tonight’s Big Ten basketball action on Peacock begins with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, leading into Ohio State visiting Nebraska at 7 p.m. ET.
This Thursday, Jan. 25, Big Ten women’s basketball continues exclusively on Peacock as No. 12 Ohio State, coming off a 100-92 overtime victory over then-No. 2 Iowa on Sunday, visit Illinois at 7 p.m. ET.
Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball features 50+ games streaming live this season.
Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Ohio State (13-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 79-67 victory over Penn State on Saturday. Guards Roddy Gayle Jr. and Evan Mahaffey each scored 16 points in the win, while center Felix Okpara had eight points and 14 rebounds.
Nebraska (14-5) defeated Northwestern, 75-69, on Saturday as five Cornhuskers scored in double digits. Senior guard Keisei Tominaga leads Nebraska with 14.5 points per game this season.
Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call the action live from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., tonight.
Tonight’s coverage begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner.
Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: No. 2 Purdue vs. Michigan
Purdue (17-2) has won 10 of its past 11 games, including Saturday’s 84-70 victory over Iowa. Edey, last year’s consensus National Player of the Year, totaled 30 points and 18 rebounds in the win, his third consecutive 30-point, 10-rebound double-double and the 12th in his career. Edey currently leads the Big Ten in points per game, rebounds per game, and field goal percentage.
Michigan (7-11) fell to then-No. 14 Illinois, 88-73, last Thursday as forward Tarris Reed Jr. led the Wolverines with 20 points.
Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst), a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree at Purdue from 2007-12, will call tonight’s game .
Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: No. 12 Ohio State vs. Illinois
No. 12 Ohio State (15-3), who have won five consecutive games, are coming off a 100-92 overtime victory over Caitlin Clark and then-No. 2 Iowa on Sunday as forward Cotie McMahon (33 points, 12 rebounds) and guard Jacy Sheldon (24 points) led the Buckeyes to the upset win.
Illinois (8-9) looks to rebound from a 90-82 loss to Maryland on Saturday. Forward Serah Williams leads the Badgers with 16.5 points per game this season.
Calling Thursday’s game from State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., are Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Aja Ellison (analyst)
The B1G College Countdown pregame show begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring host Carolyn Manno alongside analysts Aliyah Boston and Meghan McKeown.
Big Ten Basketball Exclusively on Peacock this Week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Tues., Jan. 23
|6:30 p.m.
|B1G College Countdown
|Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner
|7 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. Nebraska
|Jac Collinsworth, Stephen Bardo
|9 p.m.
|Michigan vs. No. 2 Purdue (men’s)
|Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel
|Thurs., Jan. 25
|6:30 p.m.
|B1G College Countdown
|Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Meghan McKeown
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 Ohio State vs. Illinois (women’s)
|Zora Stephenson, Aja Ellison
BIG TEN ON PEACOCK
Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 50 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.
Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.
Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.
PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Tues., Jan 23
|7 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. Nebraska
|Tues., Jan 23
|9 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Purdue
|Tues., Jan. 30
|7 p.m.
|Illinois vs. Ohio State
|Tues., Jan. 30
|9 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Michigan State
|Tues., Feb. 6
|7 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Ohio State
|Tues., Feb. 6
|9 p.m.
|Michigan State vs. Minnesota
|Tues., Feb. 13
|7 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Illinois
|Tues., Feb. 13
|9 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
|Tues., Feb. 20
|7 p.m.
|Iowa vs. Michigan State
|Tues., Feb. 20
|9 p.m.
|Maryland vs. Wisconsin
|Tues., Feb. 27
|7 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. Indiana
|Tues., Mar. 5
|7 p.m.
|Purdue vs. Illinois
|Wed., Mar. 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
|Wed., Mar. 13
|9 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Thurs., Jan. 25
|7 p.m.
|Ohio State at Illinois
|Wed., Jan. 31
|7 p.m.
|Indiana at Maryland
|Wed., Jan. 31
|8 p.m.
|Iowa at Northwestern
|Thurs., Feb. 8
|7 p.m.
|Michigan State at Indiana
|Thurs., Feb. 8
|9 p.m.
|Ohio State at Minnesota
|Sun., Feb. 11
|4 p.m.
|Ohio State at Michigan State
|Wed., Feb. 14
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska at Ohio State
|Wed., Feb. 14
|8 p.m.
|Indiana at Wisconsin
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|8 p.m.
|Michigan at Iowa
|Thurs., Feb. 22
|8 p.m.
|Iowa at Indiana
|Wed., Feb. 28
|7 p.m.
|Michigan at Ohio State
|Wed., Feb. 28
|9 p.m.
|Iowa at Minnesota
|Sun., Mar. 3
|4 p.m.
|Maryland at Indiana
|Wed., Mar. 6
|6:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
|Wed., Mar. 6
|9 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
– NBC Sports –