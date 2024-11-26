BIG TEN BLACK FRIDAY FEAST HEADLINES COLLEGE SPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK THIS WEEKEND

RB Kaleb Johnson and Iowa to Host Nebraska on Black Friday; Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET with Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2024 – NBC Sports presents a Black Friday feast of Big Ten football, basketball, and volleyball this week, headlined by running back Kaleb Johnson and the Iowa Hawkeyes hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers, this Friday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports’ Big Ten Black Friday coverage begins with Ohio State hosting Pittsburgh in men’s basketball (2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock), followed by women’s volleyball with the No. 13 Oregon Ducks visiting the UCLA Bruins (4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock).

On Big Ten Saturday Night, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and Heisman hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel host the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins Saturday with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Also on Saturday, Grambling State and Southern face off in the Bayou Classic at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, Saturday’s men’s basketball coverage on Peacock features No. 15 Wisconsin hosting Chicago State (1 p.m. ET) followed by Harvard-St. John’s (5 p.m. ET) and No. 2 UConn-UMES (7 p.m. ET).

Big Ten Black Friday

In primetime on Big Ten Black Friday, Johnson and the Iowa Hawkeyes host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET

Iowa has won eight of the last nine matchups against Nebraska and is 9-4 in the all-time series for the Heroes Trophy. The last six meetings between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less.

The Hawkeyes defeated Maryland, 29-13, last week as running back Kaleb Johnson continued his historic season rushing for 164 yards and a touchdown. Johnson has recorded a touchdown in all 11 of Iowa’s games this season, becoming the only player in program history to do so. He is second in FBS in rushing yards (1,492) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (21) this season. Fellow running back Kamari Moulton added 114 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win. The Hawkeyes totaled 268 rushing yards and held the Terrapins to only 98 rushing yards in the matchup.

The Cornhuskers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 44-25, last week to capture the Freedom Trophy and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. Running back Emmett Johnson led Nebraska with a career-high 113 rushing yards on 16 carries while also hauling in six receptions for 85 receiving yards. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 293 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Badgers.

Nebraska at Iowa will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Prior to Nebraska-Iowa, Big Ten Black Friday begins with men’s basketball as the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Pittsburgh Panthers at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Steve Schlanger (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analyst) will call the matchup.

Following Pitt-Ohio State, Big Ten Black Friday continues with women’s volleyball as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks visit the UCLA Bruins at 4:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Oregon-UCLA will be called by Kevin Barnett (play-by-play) and Camryn Irwin (analyst).

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Washington at No. 1 Oregon

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the 11-0 Oregon Ducks – the only remaining undefeated team in the FBS - hosting the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The No. 1 Ducks, who are coming off a bye week, defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 16-13, two weeks ago to reach 11-0 for the second time in school history. Running back Jordan James ran for 121 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Evan Stewart had 10 receptions for 92 yards. Gabriel threw for 218 yards in the win and now ranks top 10 in FBS in passing yards (3,066) and completion percentage (73.8). Earlier this season, Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total touchdowns, surpassing Hawaii’s Case Keenum (178). Gabriel ranks second all-time in NCAA passing career yards with 17,931 yards, trailing only Keenum (17,217).

The Huskies, who are also coming off a bye, defeated UCLA, 31-19, two weeks ago to become bowl eligible. Running back Jonah Coleman led the Huskies with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Steve Belichick-coached defense forced and recovered two fumbles and sacked UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers six times in the victory

Washington leads the all-time series over Oregon, 63-48-5 and looks to extend its winning streak over the Ducks to four games.

Washington at Oregon will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: The Bayou Classic: Southern vs. Grambling State

The Southern Jaguars take on the Grambling State Tigers in the 51st annual Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In last season’s meeting, Southern topped Grambling, 27-22, and holds the all-time series lead, 26-24, since the series began in 1974.

The traditional Thanksgiving weekend rivalry will be called by Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and Lewis Johnson (sidelines). Halftime of Saturday’s game will include a presentation of the Battle of the Bands, the celebrated tradition between the Southern and Grambling State marching bands.

Southern and Grambling State continue to participate in professional development programming through NBCU Academy – a journalism training and development program designed to prepare college students and young professionals for careers in the news and media technology industry. Through the NBCU Academy, students have hiring opportunities to cover each year’s game for NBCSports.com, as well as take part in professional development and enhanced awareness of careers in media`

Men’s Basketball Exclusively on Peacock

This Saturday’s men’s basketball coverage begins with the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers hosting the Chicago State Cougars at 1 p.m. ET live on Peacock. Kevin Lee (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call the matchup.

Coverage continues with head coach Rick Pitino and St. John’s hosting Harvard at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock. Ed Cohen (play-by-play) and former Marquette, Indiana, and Georgia head coach Tom Crean (analyst) will call the matchup from Carnesecca Arena in Queens, N.Y.

Following Chicago State-Wisconsin and Harvard-St. John’s, the two-time defending National Champion and No. 2 UConn Huskies host the UMES Hawks at 7 p.m. ET from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The matchup, which will stream exclusively on Peacock, will be called by Noah Reed (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analyst).

