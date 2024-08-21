DRAKE MAYE AND NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS FACE JAYDEN DANIELS AND WASHINGTON COMMANDERS THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 25 AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, KICKING OFF NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NFL COVERAGE

2023 Heisman Trophy Winner Daniels (No. 2 Overall) and Maye (No. 3) were First-Round Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Football Night in America Team to Present Halftime Show

NBC Sports to Present Three Nights of Primetime NFL Football in Week 1, Beginning with NFL Kickoff as Ravens Visit Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 5 on NBC and Peacock

Highlights from Carrie Underwood’s New Sunday Night Football Show Open to Premiere During Patriots-Commanders Preseason Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 21, 2024 – NBC Sports kicks off its coverage of the 2024 NFL season this Sunday, August 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a preseason matchup featuring two of the top three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft as Drake Maye and the New England Patriots visit Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Landover, Md.

NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football announce team of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will be on the call for Patriots-Commanders, with Terry McAulay serving as rules analyst.

The Football Night in America team will present Sunday’s halftime show. FNIA is hosted by Maria Taylor and features former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, as well as Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, NFL insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth.

Highlights from the new Sunday Night Football show open, starring Carrie Underwood, will premiere during the Patriots-Commanders preseason game. Click here for more information.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who was selected third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for 47 yards on 11 attempts while adding 15 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground in last Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett are competing to start under center for New England in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed 10 of 12 passing attempts for 78 yards last week against Miami. Daniels has been named the Week 1 starter for the Commanders.

NBC Sports begins coverage of the 2024 regular season with a blockbuster opening weekend featuring an AFC Championship Game rematch with Ravens vs. Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game (Thurs., Sept. 5 on NBC and Peacock), Packers vs. Eagles in a special Friday night game from São Paulo exclusively on Peacock (Sept. 6), and Rams vs. Lions in a Wild Card Playoff rematch in the SNF Opener (Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock).

Click here for more information on this year’s Sunday Night Football schedule.



2024 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Thurs. Sept. 5 NFL Kickoff Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Fri. Sept. 6 NFL Brazil Green Bay vs. Philadelphia *PEACOCK* Sun. Sept. 8 Week 1 L.A. Rams at Detroit Lions Sun. Sept. 15 Week 2 Chicago Bears at Houston Texans Sun. Sept. 22 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Sun. Sept. 29 Week 4 Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Oct. 6 Week 5 Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Oct. 13 Week 6 Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants *Sun. Oct. 20 Week 7 New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Oct. 27 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Nov. 3 Week 9 Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Nov. 10 Week 10 Detroit Lions at Houston Texans *Sun. Nov. 17 Week 11 Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets *Sun. Nov. 24 Week 12 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams **Thurs. Nov. 28 Week 13 Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers *Sun. Dec. 1 Week 13 San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Dec. 8 Week 14 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 15 Week 15 Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Sat. Dec. 21 (1 p.m. ET) Week 16 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 22 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 29 Week 17 Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns *Sun. Jan. 5 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

