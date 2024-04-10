PEACOCK TO EXCLUSIVELY STREAM NFL FRIDAY NIGHT OPENING WEEKEND GAME ON SEPT. 6, FROM SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

NFL’s First Week 1 Game on a Friday since 1970 follows the Thursday, Sept. 5 NFL Kickoff Game on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports to Present Four Consecutive Nights of Primetime Football:



Thurs., Sept. 5 – NFL Kickoff Game (NBC, Peacock)

Fri., Sept. 6 – Peacock Exclusive NFL Game from São Paulo, Brazil (Packers vs. Eagles)

Sat., Sept. 7 – Big Ten Saturday Night (NBC, Peacock)

Sun., Sept. 8 – Season Debut of Primetime’s #1 Show: Sunday Night Football (NBC, Peacock)

Peacock’s Exclusive NFL Game from São Paulo Follows Its AFC Wild Card Game in January, the Most-Streamed Event in U.S. History

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 10, 2024 – The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime on Friday, Sept. 6 in São Paulo, as Peacock will be the exclusive national home of the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil , it was announced today by the NFL. The Eagles were the first team named to play in São Paulo when the game date and time were initially announced last month.

Packers-Eagles marks the third Peacock exclusive NFL game following the Bills-Chargers regular season game in December 2023 and the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game in January 2024, which delivered the largest streaming audience in U.S. history.

A matchup between a pair of 2023 NFC Playoff teams, Packers-Eagles will be played at São Paulo’s Corinthians Arena – which also served as a venue for the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The Peacock exclusive NFL game from São Paulo on Friday night will follow the Thursday night (Sept. 5) NFL Kickoff game on NBC and Peacock, and marks the first Friday game on the NFL’s opening weekend since 1970 (Cardinals at Rams, 9/18/70).

In early September, Peacock will feature four consecutive nights of primetime football :

“It’s exciting for Peacock to exclusively showcase the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil as part of NBC Sports’ unprecedented presentation of three primetime games on the NFL’s opening weekend,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “Peacock continues to deliver the best experience in sports streaming, as this game will follow this summer’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which will have every event live streamed on the service.”

“As media consumption habits evolve, the NFL continues to work with our partners to put our games on digital platforms where our fans are increasingly spending their time,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution. “The historic Wild Card game on Peacock in January was a viewership success and we look forward to continuing our strong streaming distribution with the opening weekend game in Brazil on Peacock.”

The Peacock exclusive regular season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the competing team cities, and available on mobile devices with NFL+. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games in 2024, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.

The Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card game (1/13/24) – the NFL’s first-ever exclusively live streamed playoff game – is the most-streamed event ever in the U.S., reaching a total of 32.1 million viewers and delivering an average audience (AMA) of approximately 23 million viewers across Peacock, NBC stations in Miami and Kansas City, and on mobile with NFL+, according to official Nielsen data.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

